BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police have expanded patrols at the Inner Harbor after the frightening triple shooting that killed one teenager and injured two others over Memorial Day weekend, leaving the popular area covered with crime tape and evidence markers. 17-year-old Neal Mack III lost his life, and now police have arrested another teenager for his murder. Here’s what we know from police: The suspect is a 15-year-old from Howard County who was taken into custody at his home there Thursday morning by a warrant task force. Police have not named him. He is charged as an adult. Authorities have not revealed the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO