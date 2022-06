The Little Britches 4-H Club met on April 4, 2022 at the Gary DeSoto Building. The secretary and treasurer’s report were accepted and the 4-H Council report was given. Members were reminded that Market Swine ear tags are now available at the Extension Office. Hog ID sheets and pictures are due to the Extension Office by Friday, May 6. The Meat Quality Assurance (MQA) training was held this Thursday, April 7 from 4-7 p.m. at the DeSoto Building. First year livestock members new to livestock projects and members aging into a new division (for example intermediate to senior) must attend.

LOGAN COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO