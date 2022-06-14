ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Cooper reflects on being 'lost' amid past drug addiction

By Mark Gray
wonderwall.com
 2 days ago

Once upon a time, Bradley Cooper's hangovers were all too real. The acclaimed actor now has been sober for nearly 20 years, but his struggles with drugs and alcohol are well documented. In a chat with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes on their Smartless podcast, Bradley said he's lucky...

Page Six

How Will Arnett helped Bradley Cooper overcome cocaine, alcohol addiction

Will Arnett gave Bradley Cooper the wake-up call he needed to overcome his addiction to cocaine and alcohol. “Will took that risk of having that hard conversation with me in, like, July of 2000, and that put me on a path of deciding to change my life,” Cooper said on Monday’s episode of Arnett’s “SmartLess” podcast with Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. “It truly was Will Arnett — he is the reason,” he added. Cooper, 47, recalled feeling “insecure” during a dinner years ago with a group of comedians who had a “mean” type humor, so he tried to fit in by emulating...
