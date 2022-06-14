Bradley Cooper reflects on being 'lost' amid past drug addiction

Click here to read the full article. Paul McCartney welcomed Bruce Springsteen tonight (June 16) at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., for a performance of the Boss’ anthem “Glory Days” and the early Beatles tune “I Wanna Be Your Man.” Springsteen appeared 29 songs into the show, the last on the North American leg of McCartney’s “Got Back” tour. He previously performed “I Saw Her Standing There” with McCartney at the latter’s Aug. 5, 2013, show at London’s Hyde Park. Later, Jon Bon Jovi came onstage with a handful of balloons and gave a quick “Happy Birthday” serenade to McCartney, who turns 80 on Saturday. The Boss returned to play guitar at the end of the show-closing “Abbey Road” medley, trading solos with McCartney’s bandmates. From here, McCartney headlines the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival on June 24. More to come… More from VarietyColdplay Brings Out Bruce Springsteen at New Jersey Concert StopAlec John Such, Bon Jovi's First Bassist, Dies at 70Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen Discuss How 'Because the Night' Came to Be (Book Excerpt)Best of VarietyEverything Coming to Netflix in June 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in June 2022Molly Shannon's Memoir 'Hello Molly' Is Already an Instant Bestseller on Amazon

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 26 MINUTES AGO