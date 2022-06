The latest drought monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center continues to show abnormally dry conditions across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, but little change locally has taken place over the last few weeks. That’s good, however, we are still in a deficit for precipitation – not only for the month of June, but also for the entire year. For the month of June, we have received a little over 1.3 inches of precipitation, placing us at 1.62 inches below average. For the year, we’ve received 12.88 inches, placing us at 3.61 inches below the average.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO