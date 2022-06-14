What to do in San Antonio Today: June 15

Some über-wealthy Texans surround themselves with vast acreages of ranchland, while others build out enormous garages for sports cars or room-size closets for designer apparel. Late San Antonio philanthropist Linda Pace, whose family made a fortune in the salsa business, immersed herself in contemporary art. In the early 2000s, the founder of the Artpace residency program purchased a six-story former candy factory—and, for six decades, the headquarters of Tobin Surveys Inc.—on Camp Street in Southtown to renovate into residential lofts, keeping the top two floors and roof deck for herself. That 15,000-square-foot, six-bedroom penthouse, now up for public sale, is custom-made for an art patron with an extensive collection.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO