San Antonio, TX

What to do in San Antonio Today: June 15

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe teachers who have had fellow educators and parents alike laughing with their hilarious skits online...

How to Celebrate Juneteenth in San Antonio

The CEO and director of the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum wants Juneteenth to become as widely celebrated as July Fourth or Memorial Day. “If you want to categorize it as Black History, I would say ‘no, no,’” says Deborah Omowale Jarmon, CEO and director of SAAACAM. “It’s Texas history, it’s American history and actually it’s a part of world history.”
The San Antonio Symphony Will Dissolve

The San Antonio Symphony is no more. The board of directors for the Symphony Society of San Antonio announced in a letter on Thursday, June 16, that it has voted unanimously to dissolve the symphony and to file for chapter 7 bankruptcy. “We want to thank the hundreds of talented...
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: Pizza, Dumplings and Haunted Restaurants

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder scares up an appetite at haunted restaurants. David’s first stop is at a historic Texas bar & chili parlor in...
The James Beard Awards Snub San Antonio Again

The James Beard Foundation held its annual award ceremony in Chicago earlier this week and it was an Austin chef, rather than San Antonio chef Steve McHugh, who took home the award for Best Chef: Texas. McHugh is a six-time James Beard nominee and was the only San Antonian to...
Texas city loses its symphony orchestra after board’s failed negotiations over musicians’ salary

The San Antonio Symphony is closing for good, following a months-long disagreement over musicians’ wages, and a smaller sized orchestra. San Antonio in Texas has lost its symphony orchestra, after the board of directors voted to dissolve the ensemble and will now file for bankruptcy. The board of the Symphony Society of San Antonio cited stalled negotiations with the Musicians’ Union and the lack of a labour contract.
Linda Pace’s Penthouse, Listed at $7.25 Million, Is An Art Collector’s Dream

Some über-wealthy Texans surround themselves with vast acreages of ranchland, while others build out enormous garages for sports cars or room-size closets for designer apparel. Late San Antonio philanthropist Linda Pace, whose family made a fortune in the salsa business, immersed herself in contemporary art. In the early 2000s, the founder of the Artpace residency program purchased a six-story former candy factory—and, for six decades, the headquarters of Tobin Surveys Inc.—on Camp Street in Southtown to renovate into residential lofts, keeping the top two floors and roof deck for herself. That 15,000-square-foot, six-bedroom penthouse, now up for public sale, is custom-made for an art patron with an extensive collection.
San Antonio's Il Forno named one of the 50 best pizzerias in the U.S. by Italian rating guide

Southtown's Il Forno has been named one of the best pizzerias in the United States by Italian rating guide 50 Top Pizza. Known for its cozy digs, local ingredients and the bubbly pies from its handcrafted oven, Il Forno snagged the No. 32 slot in the online guide, curated by Italian scholars and epicures Barbara Guerra, Albert Sapere and Luciano Pignataro.
27 San Antonio restaurants and bars with spacious outdoor patios

Sure, sweltering Texas summers can be a drag, but when you're gathering with friends for great food and drinks, the afternoons tend to fly by a bit faster. These 27 local spots offer spacious and shady outdoor spaces for kicking back with a frosty beverage and enjoying time with your inner circle.
