Illinois State

Caterpillar Relocating From Illinois To Texas

wjol.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Caterpillar is leaving its longtime home of Illinois for North Texas. The world’s...

www.wjol.com

Comments / 2

CBS DFW

Caterpillar announces move to Texas

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Another company announced it will be relocating its headquarters to Texas.  Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar announced on Tuesday that the company's global headquarters will be relocated to its existing office in Irving, Texas. "We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world," Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said in a release. Prior to moving to current headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois in 2017, Caterpillar's home base was in Peoria, Illinois for 90 years.  The company said it will begin transitioning its headquarters this year. Caterpillar joins the likes of Tesla and Apple in the Lone Star State.
IRVING, TX
1470 WMBD

Caterpillar moving headquarters out of Illinois

DEERFIELD, Ill. – Caterpillar is once again giving the State of Illinois the equivalent of a cold shoulder. More than five years after Big Yellow announced it was moving its corporate headquarters out of Peoria and to the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, the company now says it’s moving its headquarters to Irving, Texas in the coming months.
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/18/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 27,112 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 68 deaths since the Friday before, June 10th, 2022. According to the CDC, 25 Illinois counties are rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19, down from last week’s 32. There are an additional 39 counties in the Medium Community Level, which is even with last week’s number. Following a ten percent uptick in cases after the Memorial Day Weekend, folks are encouraged to exercise caution and common sense when it comes to attending family gatherings this weekend for Father’s Day and the Juneteenth celebrations. For more, logon at dph.illinois.gov or at cdc.gov.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Relocation Of Caterpillar's Global Headquarters To Texas

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement celebrating Caterpillar Inc.'s (Caterpillar) announcement that the company will be moving its global headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois to their existing office in Irving, Texas. Caterpillar is not currently receiving any incentives from the State of Texas for the relocation. 'Caterpillar's...
northernpublicradio.org

Caterpillar is moving its world headquarters to Texas

Caterpillar is moving the company's world headquarters to Texas this year. Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby said he believes it's in the "best strategic interest" of the earthmoving giant to relocate the company's base to Irving, in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Caterpillar abandoned plans to construct a new world headquarters...
