For about 14 years, Heath Haynes spent many nights singing and strumming in Lower Broadway honky-tonks, where he and his backing band The Hi-Dollars smuggled the occasional Cheap Trick or Ramones tune into sets between the Hank Williams and Merle Haggard songs that filled the tip jar with tourist dollars. Haynes had moved to Nashville from Richmond, Va., to write and record his own music, but soon found himself on the bar circuit. He also backed up rockabilly queen Wanda Jackson for a time. On his nights off, Haynes could be found behind the turntables at now-defunct East Nashville haunts like No. 308 (in a space soon to be occupied by Jane’s Hideaway) and Edgefield (which was replaced by Lakeside Lounge), laying the needle down on platinum hits and obscure B-sides. He was one of the most recognizable faces in a neighborhood full of musicians.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO