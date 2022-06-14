ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrsten Sinema Was Main Force Behind Closing The ‘Boyfriend Loophole’ In Gun Deal

By Amanda Terkel
 4 days ago

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is leading the push for the inclusion of closing the so-called “boyfriend loophole,” potentially one of the most significant provisions in the gun deal being worked out by the Senate.

“I can confirm she proposed the domestic violence provision be included in the framework,” a Sinema spokesperson told HuffPost.

Another source close to the negotiations also confirmed Sinema’s role.

Closing the loophole would prevent convicted stalkers and abusers from buying or owning guns . Current federal law bars firearm purchases by people convicted of domestic abuse against their spouse or someone with whom they’ve lived or had a child, but it does not cover dating partners or other individuals.

Nearly half of all women killed in America are murdered by a current or former intimate partner, and research shows that access to a gun makes it five times more likely an abusive partner will kill his female victim. Every month in the United States, 70 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner, according to Everytown For Gun Safety. Women in the United States are 21 times more likely to be killed with a gun than women in other wealthy nations.

And there is a strong link between domestic violence and mass shootings. Research from The Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence found about two-thirds of mass shooters between 2014 and 2019 either killed a partner or family member or had a history of domestic violence. The perpetrators of the massacres of 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in 2016, and of 26 people at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, in 2017, both had histories of domestic violence.

A bipartisan group of 20 lawmakers is working to finalize what is likely to be the first major piece of federal gun control legislation in three decades. Sinema and Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) are the lead negotiators of the proposal, which came about after the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

Senators are still writing the legislation, but an announcement on Sunday indicated the proposal would, in addition to closing the “boyfriend loophole,” include incentives for states to pass “red flag” laws to keep guns out of the hands of people who are a danger to themselves or others, enhance background checks for buyers younger than 21, invest in mental health and school safety programs, and increase penalties for “straw purchasers” who buy guns for others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32FyTM_0gAn3pUp00 Sen. Kyrsten Sinema pushed for the domestic violence provision in the Senate's bipartisan gun deal. (Photo: Bonnie Cash/Bloomberg via Associated Press)

Democrats have long worked to close the loophole, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) first introducing legislation to do so in 2013. Democratic senators worked in 2021 to close the loophole as part of a successful reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, but ultimately dropped the provision in order to secure GOP support to break a filibuster.

Sinema is known for her willingness to work with Republicans to cut bipartisan deals, and if this domestic violence provision gets passed in a final deal, it would be a significant win for her approach.

“This isn’t something that’s been done overnight,” Robin Lloyd, the managing director of the gun violence prevention group Giffords, told HuffPost. “It’s taken a long time to get there to be greater recognition on the Republican side.”

Lloyd cited studies showing states that managed to close the boyfriend loophole saw a 16% drop in intimate partner homicides.

Closing the loophole is also important because Americans today are less likely to get married, are getting married later in life, and are dating for a longer period of time before marrying than in the past.

“This is so obviously a loophole, so obviously a glaring fact that our laws haven’t caught up with how Americans live,” Lloyd said. “We shouldn’t let domestic abusers have firearms, regardless of how they’re defined under federal law.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 321

Quinton Carlson
3d ago

they also should make the punishment equal for women who false accuse men of abuse. Women aren't always the victims they claim to be. The exposure of Amber Hurd is finally bringing this reality to light. for too long women have been able to convict men by simply making false allegations and destroying thier lives.

Reply(1)
21
William Benson
3d ago

....1. the 2nd amendment says "arms"...not muskets. 2. it says this because there were many different kind of firearms then apart from muskets. 3. it said "arms" meaning specifically the exact same weapons used by the military, because the 2nd amendmemt specifically details that the citizens of the united states have the right to do again what was done to form this nation against tyrannical overlords. 4.....and finally...you really should think more before posting nonsense. you are in way over your head here...but then again, liberal types have never been known for being logical...

Reply(25)
42
Craig Noe
3d ago

I have already seen this in real life. a person I work with was getting divorced and his ex-wife says he threatened me and the court decided to take away his guns for an entire year. no charges were ever filed nothing was ever taken to court he just missed an entire season of all hunting seasons. then she brags that she messed with his life just by going to court. with no repercussions of the false claims made against him. I guarantee it's going to happen.

Reply(3)
13
CBS Pittsburgh

Gun shop workers react to President Joe Biden's call for gun control

CLAYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Gun shop workers are reacting after President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass gun control laws.KDKA-TV talked with a worker at A.R.H Sport Shop in Claysville, Washington County. The shop is gearing up for its gun show at the Washington County Fairgrounds in two weeks. Rick Hamilton strongly believes tightening gun laws is not the way to go.On Thursday, President Biden called for restoring the limits on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. If that can't be done, the president proposed the minimum purchasing age for a semi-automatic weapon should be raised from 18...
CLAYSVILLE, PA
Salon

Georgia prosecutor says she has evidence to prove "criminal intent" in Trump election fraud: report

Former president Donald J Trump holds a Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has a leg up on other investigations into Donald Trump's attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election when it comes to proving the former president knew he was breaking the law.
GEORGIA STATE
