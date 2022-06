MASONVILLE – Fire crews in Ohio County battled a mobile home fire Thursday on Brett’s Loop near Masonville Thursday afternoon. Crews were called to the scene around 3:30 pm and arrived to find the structure fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews worked two hours to extinguish the blaze resulting in a total loss. Fire officials say no one was home at the time of the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

OHIO COUNTY, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO