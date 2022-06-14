ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 13-month low as rate outlook clips market valuations

By Fergal Smith
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)

* TSX ends down 194.05 points, or 0.98%, at 19,548.51

* Posts its lowest closing level since May 2021

* Energy loses nearly 2%; oil settles 1.7% lower

* Bombardier plunges 18.2%

TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday to its lowest level in more than one year, including a sharp decline for Bombardier Inc , as the prospect of aggressive interest rate hikes weighed on company valuations and the economic outlook.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 194.05 points, or 0.98%, at 19,548.51. That was its lowest closing level since May 2021 and its fifth straight day of declines.

“This is a residual effect of the volatility that we’ve seen in the United States with expectations that the Federal Reserve might come out more hawkish tomorrow than what was expected,” said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management.

The S&P 500 also ended lower as the index was unable to bounce from a sharp sell-off in the prior session with a key policy statement from the Federal Reserve on deck on Wednesday that will reveal how aggressive the central bank’s policy path will be.

Investors have bet in recent days on more aggressive tightening from the Fed and the Bank of Canada.

“That all weighs on a number of things,” Petursson said. “It weighs on the valuation (of stocks) in the markets; it weighs on the economic outlook of the respective economies in Canada and the United States. And then that just weighs heavily on investor sentiment.”

The energy sector lost nearly 2% as oil prices fell. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.7% lower at $118.93 a barrel.

The utilities sector was down 2.3% and technology ended 1.2% lower.

Shares of Bombardier plunged 18.2% as workers on a key business jet program walked off the job for a day.

On the economic front, Canadian factory sales rose 1.7% in April from the prior month. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Stocks rally, Treasury yields rise after Fed lifts rates by 75 bps

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Wednesday in volatile trade and Treasury yields rose after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-fourths of a percentage point, the biggest increase since 1994, as it sought to tamper surging inflation. Investors seemed relieved that the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street rallies to close higher after Fed statement

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rallied on Wednesday to snap a five-session losing skid, after a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates to market expectations as the central bank seeks to fight rising inflation without sparking a recession. The Federal Reserve raised...
STOCKS
Reuters

Shock Swiss rate hike sets markets on edge ahead of BOJ

SINGAPORE, June 17 (Reuters) - World stocks on Friday headed for their worst week since markets' pandemic meltdown in March 2020, as investors feared sharp rate hikes tipping economies into recession, while growth fears and a soaring Swiss franc whacked the U.S. dollar. A shock 50 basis point rate hike...
WORLD
Reuters

BOJ to maintain ultra-low rates, sound warning over weak yen

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan is likely to maintain ultra-low interest rates on Friday and stress its resolve to support a fragile economy with massive stimulus, a move that may spark a renewed yen fall by highlighting a policy divergence with the rest of the world. While a modest,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Valuations#Tsx#Bombardier Inc#The Federal Reserve#Ig Wealth Management#Fed#The Bank Of Canada
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
Reuters

Global tech on edge as WTO weighs e-commerce tariffs

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The global technology industry is pressing the World Trade Organization to exempt data flows from cross-border tariffs, saying a failure to do so would undermine a global recovery already threatened by spiralling prices. The WTO's 164 members presented their views on the topic on Wednesday...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

India records 12,213 new daily cases of COVID-19

MUMBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - India recorded 12,213 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, its highest such tally in nearly four months. The country's richest state of Maharashtra had 4,024 new infections on Wednesday, with the capital, New Delhi, reporting more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China launches third aircraft carrier

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - China launched its third aircraft carrier on Friday, the domestically designed and built Fujian, state media reported, sending a statement of intent towards rival powers including the United States as it continues to modernise its military. Champagne, colourful ribbons, water cannons and smoke were used...
CHINA
Reuters

China's Xi to host virtual BRICS leaders summit on June 23 - Xinhua

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will host a virtual BRICS summit for leaders on June 23, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday. Swiss franc soars after shock rate hike; pound higher, article with gallery. Markets ·. June 16, 2022. The Swiss franc soared against...
CHINA
Reuters

Samoa PM says Pacific can deal with its own security issues

WELLINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - Pacific security issues should and can be dealt by countries in the region, Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa said on Friday, adding that China remained an attractive economic partner given its size. China's growing influence in the Pacific and the potential of militarisation in...
CHINA
Reuters

Codelco unions ready strike after troubled Chile smelter shuttered

SANTIAGO, June 18 (Reuters) - Workers at Chilean state-owned miner Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said on Saturday they will start preparations for a national strike after the firm announced the closure of the troubled Ventanas smelter. Unions had threatened to strike for the past week if the Codelco...
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy