Pennsylvania State

Pa. advocates urge action to end hair discrimination

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSw9u_0gAn3LSN00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — At the Pennsylvania Capitol Tuesday, House Democratic leader Joanna McClinton was joined by lawmakers and advocates across the state demanding action on the CROWN Act. Also known as House Bill 1066, the legislation is designed to end hair discrimination.

In Pennsylvania, men and women can be denied professional, educational, and employment opportunities because of their natural hair texture or style. McClinton says that is unacceptable.

“Children have been wanting to participate in sports and have to cut their locs publicly, and that is certainly humiliating, and it is something that we stand against,” said McClinton.

Other cities in the state like Pittsburg and Philadelphia have enacted the CROWN Act.

ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

