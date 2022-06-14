ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Inland Wakulla, Leon, Liberty by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Inland Wakulla; Leon; Liberty...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dale, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dale; Henry; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Dale County in southeastern Alabama Southwestern Henry County in southeastern Alabama Northwestern Houston County in southeastern Alabama * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 623 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Headland, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Headland, Dothan, Ozark, Midland City, Kinsey, Newton, Webb, Pinckard, Grimes, Newville, Napier Field, Hollis Dairy Road, Kirkland Crossroads, Mabson, Ewell, Headland Municipal A/P, Sylvan Grove, Blackwood, Bagwells Crossroads and Kelly Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALE COUNTY, AL

