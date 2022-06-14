Kiehl’s Friends and Family Sale: Get 25% Off on Celeb-Loved Moisturizers, Serums and More

At this point, I add anything new from Summer Fridays to my cart almost immediately. No questions asked. I've already confessed my undying love for the brand's Overtime Mask ($46) and Heavenly Sixteen Face Oil ($55), but today I want to chat about the brand's latest offering—its new SPF. I know, I'm sure you're already overwhelmed by the amount of sunscreen content on the internet telling you which one to buy. It feels like every summer, there are ten million new options to choose from. But let me tell you exactly who this sunscreen is for. If you like being protected from the sun, but dislike slathering on a white, heavy substance in addition to your skincare, then this one is for you.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO