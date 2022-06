It was love at first sight for Jon Foreman when he discovered land art while in college. "There are endless possibilities. Not only that but there are endless environments to work in, each and every one different from the next," the artist told Bored Panda. Since stepping into the field of land art, Foreman has gained more than 322,000 followers on Instagram alone. For him, the payoff is much bigger. "Getting out and creating work has a profound effect on my mental health. It keeps my mind healthy and content," he shared.

VISUAL ART ・ 27 DAYS AGO