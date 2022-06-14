ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Squid Game' adapted as non-fatal reality series for Netflix

KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XiTZl_0gAn2SQR00
TV Squid Game: The Challenge This image released by Netflix shows a scene from the popular Korean series "Squid Game." Netflix announced "Squid Game: The Challenge," a reality competition show, based on the series. (Netflix via AP) (Netflix)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A reality show inspired by Netflix's hit series “Squid Game” is coming to the streaming service, but with far less dire consequences promised for contestants.

In the South Korean-produced drama, players' lives were at stake. With “Squid Game: The Challenge,” the “worst fate is going home empty-handed,” Netflix said Tuesday in announcing the reality show.

The 10-episode competition will include 456 players vying for a “life-changing reward of $4.56 million,” Netflix said in a release. They'll compete in games inspired by the drama series along with new challenges aimed at whittling down the field.

"For this round, the Front Man is in search of English-language speakers from any part of the world," the release said, a reference to the overseer of the drama's deadly game. The game show, which will be filmed in Britain, is recruiting contestants online.

A release date for the new show was not announced.

The original series pitted hundreds of players with financial woes against each other in a violent contest for a potential multimillion-dollar prize. Losers were killed throughout the contest.

The drama is deemed by Netflix as its most popular, with more than 1.65 billion hours viewed in the first 28 days after its September 2021 premiere. It's been renewed for season two with series creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk aboard, Netflix said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in New Dance Video to Doja Cat's Single Vegas

Daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shows off her dancing prowess. The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie strutted her stuff in a new YouTube video from the famed Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, California. Shiloh was seen expertly dancing to Doja Cat's new single "Vegas" from the "Elvis" soundtrack and showed off her choreography from a class taught by Hamilton Evans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ LGBT Content in ‘Lightyear’ Is So Controversial: I Want Representation to ‘Be the Norm’

No big deal. Chris Evans wishes that the decision to include LGBTQ+ characters in his new film, Lightyear, didn't cause so much controversy. "It’s nice, and it’s wonderful, it makes me happy [to have such inclusion]," the Avengers star, 41, told Variety on Monday, June 13, when asked about Pixar's decision to reinstate a same-sex […]
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid#Drama Series#Reality Tv#Original Series#South Korean#The Associated Press
The Independent

Woman calls out long list of male celebrities she claims rejected her on exclusive dating app Raya

A woman has shared a list of celebrities who she claims rejected her on Raya, a membership-based app that can be used for dating. According to its official website, Raya aims to create a safe community in which people can “meet and engage with others” around the world. However, in order to have access to Raya, users have to complete a brief application and when accepted, they have to pay a membership fee.As many celebrities have also said that they’ve used Raya as a dating app, one woman named Riley (@rileyfauria) has shared a series of TikTok videos about the...
CELL PHONES
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
74K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy