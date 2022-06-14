ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Board approves Sheriff’s plan to acquire more than 200 vehicles

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BSbxd_0gAn26Kw00

The Board of Supervisors today authorized Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to proceed with the planned acquisition of 228 vehicles at a cost of $9.12 million.

In a 5-0 vote, the board signed off on Bianco's proposal to procure the vehicles via financing through Banc of America Public Capital Corp.

"The vehicles will be used to conduct department business and provide frontline deputies the ability to patrol assigned areas to enforce laws and ordinances, regulate traffic, prevent crimes and respond to critical incidents," according to a sheriff's statement posted to the board's agenda.

It is the third fleet procurement by the sheriff in the last 15 months. The previous one, authorized in August, involved 36 vehicles, and another in March 2021 was for nearly 100 autos .

The new round of purchases is for a "special purpose bomb truck," utility SUVs, patrol SUVs, full-size SUVs, heavy trucks, half-ton pickups, three-quarter-ton pickups and hybrid sedans.

The department has been handling its own fleet acquisitions for the last year, detached from the county Department of Purchasing & Fleet Services, under a board-approved policy change that went forward at the request of Bianco, who said the process could be managed more efficiently internally.

Most of the vehicles will directly replace ones that are aging out of the sheriff's fleet, or have been lost due to accidents or mechanical failures, sheriff's officials said.

They pointed out that acquisition times will vary from eight to 12 months because of ongoing supply chain disruptions.

The vendors supplying the vehicles are in California and Washington.

Bianco told the board last year that the vehicle replacement rate was close to 300 per year, and the current usable fleet was roughly 1,800. He said 2,000 is the target figure.

Luis Rodriguez
4d ago

Should approve on better training on not to let that badge get over their head and think they are above it

iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside County Fair to return

The Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival will return to being an annual event under an agreement approved Tuesday by the board of supervisors. A new partnership between the county and Pickering Events LLC puts that company in charge of operating the Riverside County fairgrounds and fair for five years starting July 1, according to statement on the county’s website.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 6/17/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,943 new reported cases. Since June 9, hospitalizations increased by 21%, with 111 and 15 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 50 new COVID-19 related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,028 new reported cases on Thursday....
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
County
Riverside County, CA
State
California State
State
Washington State
Riverside County, CA
Cars
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Cars
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Results of the countywide primary

Below are the results of the races in the Riverside County June primary. The top two vote getters for each U.S. and state elected position will be the candidates on the November Election ballot. Regardless of party, the two candidates with the most votes will face off during the fall campaign.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
rumble.com

Car Parked on Freeway Causes Crash

Occurred on June 8, 2022 / Riverside, California, USA. Info from Licensor: "Car was parked in the right lane to help family fill up gas. They should’ve been in the shoulder lane not in an active right lane. Car that ran out of gas shouldn’t have driven on the freeway when low on gas. Situation could’ve been completely avoided on their behalf."
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Traffic jammed in Beaumont when a train unexpectedly blocked city intersections for hours

A review was underway in Beaumont Thursday after drivers were left stranded in traffic jams throughout the city due to a freight train that blocked three major intersections for hours. Beaumont Police say they were notified of a Union Pacific train that had stopped on the railroad tracks in the city at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The post Traffic jammed in Beaumont when a train unexpectedly blocked city intersections for hours appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

ACLU files lawsuit against Riverside County’s redistricting map on behalf of Latino voters

A number of Latino voters are challenging Riverside County’s 2021 supervisorial district map. A local advocacy group, Inland Empire United, and six Riverside county residents are being represented by the ACLU in a a lawsuit against Riverside County due to the redistricting map that they deem unfair to Latino voters. They say that the map The post ACLU files lawsuit against Riverside County’s redistricting map on behalf of Latino voters appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

60-year-old Stefanie Beltran died after a two-vehicle accident in Riverside (Riverside, CA)

60-year-old Stefanie Beltran died after a two-vehicle accident in Riverside (Riverside, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 60-year-old Stefanie Beltran, from Perris, as the woman who lost her life after a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in Riverside. The fatal car accident took place at around 8 a.m. on northbound Interstate 215, just south of Spruce Street [...]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

SigAlert: I-10 freeway lanes shut down due to big rig fire in Beaumont

Traffic was backed up for miles Friday morning along Interstate 10 westbound lanes through Banning and Beaumont due to a big rig fire aboard a truck hauling cars. A SigAlert was issued at 8:21 a.m. following the mishap on the freeway near the Highland Springs Exit. A truck fire was reported at 7:21 a.m.  The freeway's The post SigAlert: I-10 freeway lanes shut down due to big rig fire in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Overnight Rancho Mirage shooting leaves one man dead

Update: The Riverside County Sheriff's Department identified the man killed in the shooting as Alejandro Suarez, 43, of Rancho Mirage. Investigators said they are continuing to work to identify a suspect or suspect(s). Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Investigator Anderson of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Grasso of the The post Overnight Rancho Mirage shooting leaves one man dead appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
davisvanguard.org

Public Defender Files Motion to Recuse Judge and DA in Orange County Case

Santa Ana, CA – Back in November 2020, David Valladares filed a motion seeking resentencing via PC section 1170.95. The DA’s office in Orange County agreed that Valladares was entitled to an evidentiary hearing—however, Public Defender Scott Sanders has filed a motion seeking recusal of both the deputy district attorney and the judge in this case.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Unlicensed bail agent and mother accused in Palm Springs murder advance toward trials

A mother and son duo accused in the deadly April 2021 shooting of a Palm Springs man advanced toward their trials in Indio court Friday. Fabian Hector Herrera, 37, and his mother Lisa Vargas, 54, are accused in the murder of 33-year-old David Spann. Body camera footage obtained by News Channel 3 shows Herrera fatally The post Unlicensed bail agent and mother accused in Palm Springs murder advance toward trials  appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

CHP: Pedestrian Killed on 215 Freeway Was Trying to Cross On-Ramp

A 34-year-old man who was struck and killed adjacent to Interstate 215 in Riverside was attempting to cross a freeway on-ramp when a sedan ran into him, investigators said Friday. Kevin Abric of Riverside was fatally injured 6:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Alessandro on-ramp to southbound I-215, according to the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

County to use state money for apprenticeship programs

Riverside County Workforce Development has received a $1.8 million state grant that it will use to develop apprenticeship programs in five industries: IT and cybersecurity, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation logistics, and the public sector. The three-year grant, arranged by the California Department of Industrial Relations and its Division of Apprenticeship Standards,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected in Two Hemet-Area Holdups Nabbed by Police

A 19-year-old man suspected of robbing two convenience stores in and around Hemet was behind bars Friday. Brenden Elijah Jones was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Thursday on suspicion of armed robbery, and was being held on $105,000 bail. Hemet police Sgt. Dan Reinbolt alleged...
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Banning homeless camp: Progress being made on new ‘Opportunity Village’

The homeless encampment in Banning, just off of the Interstate 10, contains dozens of people. And right across the street, progress is being made for a new emergency shelter to temporarily house some of the people there. It will soon become the new “Opportunity Village”. Fencing around the 'Opportunity Village' site However, there are safety The post Banning homeless camp: Progress being made on new ‘Opportunity Village’ appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs fire officials push for more staffing to keep up with city growth

Fire officials in Palm Springs are pushing to grow the department's staff to keep up with growing demand for emergency services in the city. Crews said they're pushing to add 15 new firefighters, which would allow them to respond more efficiently when emergencies break out. Palm Springs Fire Association President Brandon Battaglia said staffing presently The post Palm Springs fire officials push for more staffing to keep up with city growth appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

