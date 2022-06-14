ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockeford, CA

Amazon picks California town for drone deliveries

foxla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon announced Monday that customers in Lockeford will become among the first...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

California Supreme Court rules customers can sue Amazon over lack of toxic warnings

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — The California Supreme Court protected a ruling Wednesday that allows customers to sue Amazon.com for failing to warn buyers that some products it sells may contain hazardous substances such as mercury.The court in its decision denied a request by Amazon's lawyers to review a lower court ruling that said Amazon violated the state's Proposition 65, which requires companies to warn consumers about products they make or sell that contain chemicals known to cause cancer, reproductive harm or birth defects.The case involved a lawsuit filed in Alameda County that said the online retail giant knowingly allowed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kcrw.com

$400 debit cards, $200 checks? CA lawmakers mull gas price relief

California has the highest gas prices in the nation, with the average price approaching $6.50 per gallon, and more than $8.00 per gallon in some parts of Los Angeles. The cost is set to go up on July 1, when a $0.03 per gallon tax increase kicks in. Legislators in Sacramento continue to debate whether suspending the gas tax is the answer, or if Californians should receive a rebate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Weldon, CA
State
California State
City
Lockeford, CA
Local
California Government
iheart.com

California Utility Companies Hit with Millions in Fines

SACRAMENTO - State officials impose $22 Million dollars in fines against three utility companies over poor execution of power shutoffs. The shutoffs took place two years ago and were designed to prevent the spread of wildfires. San Diego Gas & Electric was fined $24,000 but the biggest fines were against Southern California Edison for $10 million and Pacific Gas & Electric for $12 million.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drone Deliveries
ABC10

24/7 meat vending machine debuting in East Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sausages, pork chops and steaks are about to be a 24/7 product in East Sacramento. It's all part of a quirky idea from a local butcher that's becoming a reality. Eric Veldman Miller, owner of V. Miller Meats, is opening a vending machine just for meat...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California lawmaker proposes requiring gun owners to be insured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Taking a nod from the city of San Jose, a California lawmaker on Thursday introduced a bill that would require gun owners to obtain liability insurance for the negligent or accidental use of their firearms. If enacted, SB 505, introduced by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, (D-Berkeley), would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
tittlepress.com

These Bay Area counties are back in the high transmission risk tier

California officially reopened a year ago today, when many COVID restrictions were dropped amid widespread optimism about a return to ordinary life. Reality has played out very differently. Multiple surges in cases, including one now under way, have turning the coronavirus into something like a constant companion. Paxlovid rebound infections...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

The California counties that are growing fastest

(Stacker) – Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Greyson F

California Burger Chain Opening New Location in Town

Grab yourself a new juicy burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. When it comes to burger chains, California has some of the biggest names in the industry originating from within its borders. McDonald’s has long proven to be the most prominent, with stores spread throughout the world, and In-N-Out Burger has a cult-like following. However, there’s a third burger chain that’s not only older, but some locations even sell liquor, which is something neither of the other chains can say (at least inside the United States). Fans of the burger chain in metro Phoenix will have another opportunity to check out the classic burger chain coming from Beverly Hills, California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Attacks on Delivery Drivers Have Bay Area Neighborhoods on Edge

Crimes targeting delivery workers, including an Amazon driver and a U.S. Postal Service worker, have a lot of people on edge in the Bay Area. The Hiddenbrooke neighborhood in Vallejo is normally quiet and safe but things got tense around 5 p.m. Monday when a stolen Amazon van with police in pursuit ended up there.
VALLEJO, CA
TheHorse.com

Additional Mare Tests Positive for EIA in California

On June 9, a 4-year-old Quarter Horse race mare tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA) in Merced County, California, where she was residing temporarily. The mare moved back to her home farm in Santa Clara County before test results were received and is currently under official quarantine. She was the only equid on both properties. The California Department of Food and Agriculture suspects this EIA case is linked to the previous Tulare County cases.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
thecentersquare.com

Largest pork packer leaving California

(The Center Square) – Another company is leaving California, this time the largest pork packer in the U.S. Smithfield Foods, Inc., announced it is closing its Vernon, California, facility and reducing its hog production in the western U.S. region, citing as its reason the “escalating cost of doing business in California.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

$4,000 per square foot? The California ZIP codes with shockingly expensive homes

In most parts of the country, you can rent a one-bedroom apartment for $1,500. In some pockets of California, that won’t even pay for one square foot of a home. The average price per square foot of a house for sale in California was $383 in April, according to the California Association of Realtors. But the median price is higher than that in 925 California ZIP codes according to Redfin data shared with Nexstar. In 18 ZIP codes, the price per square foot even topped $1,500.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy