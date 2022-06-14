ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students take part in Junior Nursing Academy

By Izzy Post
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Aspiring nurses are getting a chance to see what the job is really all about this summer.

Rising 8th, 9th, and 10th graders took part in the Junior Nursing Academy. The academy is put on by the West Virginia University School of Nursing and WVU Tech. Students visit several hospitals and schools as well as learn CPR skills, visit with AirEvac professionals, and more.

There are usually 20 students selected for the camp. But, after a large application turnout and extra funding, the camp was able to accept 40 students this year.

“We can kind of help guide them,” said BSN Chairperson Hillary Parcell for WVU School of Nursing. “Give them some tips on maybe classes they should take in high school to prepare for a college career in nursing and then they just kind of get an idea of what nursing is all about.”

Student nurses at the school of nursing in Beckley are helping with this week’s camp. Students will also participate in a mock pinning ceremony on June 16, 2022.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNS

WVNS

