Shooting near The Domain closes road Tuesday

By Billy Gates
 4 days ago

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information from Austin police that this shooting investigation is related to an investigation of a robbery that happened nearby.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are still investigating a shooting Wednesday after closing a portion of Burnet Road in north Austin the day before.

It happened near Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing, about a block southeast of The Domain shopping center.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Whr5_0gAn1e6U00
    APD is investigating a shooting Tuesday in north Austin near the intersection of Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing near The Domain shopping center. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)
The Austin Transportation Department sent a tweet about the road closure at 4:25 p.m. and said to “avoid the area and expect delays.”

Austin-Travis County EMS said a teenager suffered serious injuries, but the injuries aren’t expected to be life-threatening.

Austin police also investigated a robbery at the Domain Tuesday , where they said the victim shot the suspect. A police spokesperson confirmed these were two separate incidents on Wednesday, but an affidavit filed Thursday morning indicated detectives determined they were related.

