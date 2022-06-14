Shooting near The Domain closes road Tuesday

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information from Austin police that this shooting investigation is related to an investigation of a robbery that happened nearby.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are still investigating a shooting Wednesday after closing a portion of Burnet Road in north Austin the day before.

It happened near Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing, about a block southeast of The Domain shopping center.

APD is investigating a shooting Tuesday in north Austin near the intersection of Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing near The Domain shopping center. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

APD is investigating a shooting Tuesday in north Austin near the intersection of Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing near The Domain shopping center. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

APD is investigating a shooting Tuesday in north Austin near the intersection of Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing near The Domain shopping center. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

APD is investigating a shooting Tuesday in north Austin near the intersection of Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing near The Domain shopping center. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

APD is investigating a shooting Tuesday in north Austin near the intersection of Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing near The Domain shopping center. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

APD is investigating a shooting Tuesday in north Austin near the intersection of Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing near The Domain shopping center. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

APD is investigating a shooting Tuesday in north Austin near the intersection of Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing near The Domain shopping center. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

The Austin Transportation Department sent a tweet about the road closure at 4:25 p.m. and said to “avoid the area and expect delays.”

Austin-Travis County EMS said a teenager suffered serious injuries, but the injuries aren’t expected to be life-threatening.

Austin police also investigated a robbery at the Domain Tuesday , where they said the victim shot the suspect. A police spokesperson confirmed these were two separate incidents on Wednesday, but an affidavit filed Thursday morning indicated detectives determined they were related.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.