RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — There's already a delay as the Washoe County School Board talked this week about how to repurpose the old Hug High School building. Last Tuesday the board was set to discuss how inflation has impacted the renovation at Hug. It will be repurposed for the Debbie Smith Career and Technical Education High School. It was expected to open in 2024. The current Hug High students are moving to a new building opening in the fall of 2022.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO