Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID again

Ruth Negga has spent the past few months playing the tormented Lady Macbeth in the Longacre Theatre’s production of Macbeth on Broadway in New York. Acting alongside Daniel Craig as the Scottish King, the star tells Vogue her favourite part about being in the iconic play has been hanging out with her fellow castmates behind the scenes. “I love hanging out with them, we’re a soul family,” says Negga. At the 2022 Tony Awards, Negga earned a nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Play for the part. She was excited to honour all sorts of casts and crew within New York’s theatre world, her own included. “It’s been shut down for two years, so it’s a great reminder [that] we need each other and how important it is to connect,” says Negga.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO