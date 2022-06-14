ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens, DL Derek Wolfe part ways via injury settlement

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IiSRO_0gAn0zQi00
Derek Wolfe is no longer with the Ravens. Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

A day after Derek Wolfe revealed he underwent a second hip surgery this year, John Harbaugh said he is no longer with the Ravens. The sides parted ways Tuesday via an injury settlement, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic (on Twitter).

Wolfe has been with the Ravens since signing as a free agent in 2020. While he played 14 games during that season, hip and back trouble sidelined the veteran defensive lineman for all of the 2021 season.

Wolfe, 32, will still walk away with some guaranteed money. His contract called for $3.6M guaranteed in 2022, but the longtime starter’s career may be coming to a close. Post-surgery, Wolfe said he is looking to “live a normal life,” potentially pointing to his career wrapping after 10 years.

The former Broncos second-round pick has 116 starts on his resume. Wolfe has played through injuries for much of his career and missed Denver’s stretch run to Super Bowl XLVIII after being hospitalized due to seizure-like symptoms. He returned for the 2014 season, reclaiming his starting post, and teamed with Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware and Malik Jackson to form a dominant pass rush that took over the AFC championship and Super Bowl 50 to close out the 2015 season.

Just prior to those playoffs, Wolfe signed an extension to stay with the Broncos. Although the Broncos did not give him the third contract he sought in 2020, Wolfe scored two deals with the Ravens. The interior D-lineman has earned more than $50M during his career.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens host veteran DE Steven Means

Means found himself on Baltimore’s practice squad in 2014, not long after he was released by the Buccaneers, who had drafted him in the fifth round one year earlier. He didn’t see any playing time with the Ravens, however, eventually signing with the Eagles in 2015. Despite his...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
ClutchPoints

Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams

The Buffalo Bills will enter their 2022 season with as much hype and expectation as any since Jim Kelly and the K-Gun offense in the early 1990’s. On paper, the Bills were the best team in football last year. Ultimately, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the divisional round. That prompted […] The post Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Super Bowl Xlviii#American Football#Dl#Afc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL analyst says Odell Beckham Jr. would 'explode' if signed by Patriots

Speculation about Odell Beckham Jr. joining the New England Patriots has been around for years. And that speculation wasn’t farfetched, as Beckham admitted he was “very” close to signing with the organization. The 29-year-old considered signing with New England last season after a fallout with the Cleveland Browns, but he chose the Los Angeles Rams and ended up winning a Super Bowl.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. May Have His Sights Set On A New Contender

It will take time before Odell Beckham Jr. returns to NFL action after suffering an ACL injury in Super Bowl LVI. Still, his efforts helped the Los Angeles Rams win the title and he could have been the game’s Most Valuable Player if not for that incident. The timetable...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
ClutchPoints

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reveals major Dak Prescott change that will make him more dangerous

The Dallas Cowboys will be poised to get back to the playoffs and make a deeper run in 2022 after a disappointing exit at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. While they are coming off a solid season where Dak Prescott played well, he’s set to be even healthier this year and that should […] The post Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reveals major Dak Prescott change that will make him more dangerous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Makes Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear

There has been a lot of chatter over the past few weeks about Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens. That's simply because he's entering the final year of his rookie contract. Additionally, there have also been some discussions about whether or not Jackson needs to tweak his playing style.On...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Condoleezza Rice Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: Fans React

Condoleeza Rice, a well-known Browns fans, recently opened up about the ongoing investigation into Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson. The former Secretary of State plans on withholding her judgement until the investigation is complete and all facts have been made available. “I’m someone who believes you keep an open mind until...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy