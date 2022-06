Despite having the lowest infant mortality rate in over a decade, Indiana’s current infant mortality of 6.5 infant deaths per 1,000 live births is still 20% higher than the national average, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). Laws are currently moving through Indiana’s House and Senate to aid Governor Holcomb’s goal of becoming the best state in the Midwest for infant mortality rates by 2024; however, it will take more than the work of lawmakers, medical workers, and mothers to achieve this goal. Fathers are often overlooked but play a vital role in contributing to good infant health and outcomes.

