Gran Turismo Movie From District 9 Director Gets Release Date, Plot Synopsis

By David Wolinsky
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGameSpot can confirm the earlier report that District 9 director Neill Blomkamp will be adapting Sony's Gran Turismo racing game series into a movie, due to arrive August 11, 2023. It was previously reported that this project might be a TV series, but that has turned out to not be the...



