Heat advisories remain in place for all of the area. High of 97 and low of 76 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a south wind. Temps are hot. Dew points are still high. Heat index is still a factor. Water vapor satellite has deeper moisture NW of here. Satellite shows more clouds NW of here and all clear on radar. Few showers / storms possible with a front later Thursday and early Friday. A slight risk of severe weather mostly in western areas later on Thursday. Long term looks mostly dry. Temps cool a little for the weekend but hot again next week. Tonight, warm and 78. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 95. Little cooler for the weekend but hot again next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO