Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNT-TV
Greenbrier East Men's Soccer Looking For Sponsors
Greenbrier East Men’s Soccer Looking For Sponsors. Greenbrier East Men’s Soccer Looking For Sponsors. Greenbrier East Men’s Soccer Looking For Sponsors.
WVNT-TV
Local art teacher lets students lead the classroom in Princeton
Local art teacher lets students lead the classroom in Princeton. Local art teacher lets students lead the classroom …. Local art teacher lets students lead the classroom in Princeton. Community searches for answers after medical facility …. Community searches for answers after medical facility closes. When to stay home if...
WVNT-TV
Gusty showers lead to snow ahead
Tonight features showers exiting the region. It’s a much milder night ahead overall, with lows in the lower 40s. Thursday, our next rainmaker begins to push in. Warmer air surges ahead of the rain helping temperatures push into the 50s by the early afternoon. A few of us will make a run at 60 degrees! By the early afternoon, a strong cold front will push through and will bring with it the chance for gusty showers, a few of which could be on the stronger side of things, especially in our western counties. Some of the gusty showers could provide brief heavy rainfall, with a quick half inch to an inch of rain possible. By the evening commute, the heaviest rain will slide east but the roadways will certainly be saturated. Rain continues off and on for the evening and overnight hours. As the front gets closer, we’ll also notice winds picking up out of the southwest 15-25 mph. After the front passes during the middle afternoon, we’ll see winds shift out of the west pushing 20-30 mph as cold air rushes in overnight.
WVNT-TV
Light accumulation of snow appearing likely for region Friday
Tonight is a mostly cloudy night on the way and it’s not as cold, with temperatures down around freezing. Wednesday brings more clouds into the picture, with a few showers around by the afternoon with a warm front lifting north. It’s a mild day, with highs in the lower 50s.
WVNT-TV
Changes ahead as cloudy skies turn soggy then snowy for the end of our week
Wednesday is looking dry for the most part but clouds are still stubborn. A few brief breaks in the clouds will give us a peek or two of sunshine in the late morning but by the evening, clouds thicken up ahead of our next rain maker expected Thursday afternoon. A pocket of moisture ahead of our cold front Thursday will try to bring in a sprinkle in the early evening, but this will be short lived. At least we’re on the warming trend as highs push into the mid 50s as warmer air surges north.
WVNT-TV
Mostly cloudy skies won’t stop our thermometers rising Tuesday
Tuesday will be a mix of sunshine and clouds kind of day as high pressure makes its way in. As winds shift out of the southwest, temps will start to climb after a frosty morning from the 20s into the mid and upper 40s. A few spots in the lowlands will make a good run at the 50 degree mark. The cloudy skies will keep the warmth around after sunset making for a comfortable evening.
Comments / 0