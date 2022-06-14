Lions sign veteran WR Devin Funchess to play tight end

Devin Funchess appears to be moving to tight end. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Devin Funchess has not played since Week 1 of the 2019 season. The veteran pass catcher’s recent attempts to catch on with teams did not produce playing time, but he will receive another chance in a familiar place.

The Lions signed the former Michigan Wolverines standout and Detroit native Tuesday. They listed the veteran as a tight end, which will mark a transition after his career outings have come at wide receiver. While Funchess was one of the NFL’s bigger wideouts, this will represent a challenge.

A four-year Panthers contributor, Funchess has been out of game action since suffering a season-ending injury in his Colts debut. Funchess signed with the Packers in 2020 but opted out of the league’s first COVID-19-impacted season. After his contract tolled to 2021, Funchess did not make Green Bay’s active roster.

In his receiver days, Funchess checked in at around 225 pounds. The 6-foot-4 target played a role on the Panthers’ Super Bowl 50-qualifying team as a rookie and led Carolina’s 2017 playoff-bound squad with a career-high 840 receiving yards. That season helped entice the Colts to sign him to a one-year, $10M pact in 2019. Funchess’ broken collarbone prevented him from playing many snaps on that deal, and the ensuing developments have turned this Lions opportunity into a potential last-chance effort.

The Lions have T.J. Hockenson in place as their top tight end; unproven cogs line Detroit’s depth chart behind the starter. The team drafted James Mitchell in this year’s fifth round and signed Derrick Deese Jr. and Nolan Givan as undrafted free agents. Second-year UDFA Brock Wright is also on the roster.