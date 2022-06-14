ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions sign veteran WR Devin Funchess to play tight end

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pHt6l_0gAn007000
Devin Funchess appears to be moving to tight end. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Devin Funchess has not played since Week 1 of the 2019 season. The veteran pass catcher’s recent attempts to catch on with teams did not produce playing time, but he will receive another chance in a familiar place.

The Lions signed the former Michigan Wolverines standout and Detroit native Tuesday. They listed the veteran as a tight end, which will mark a transition after his career outings have come at wide receiver. While Funchess was one of the NFL’s bigger wideouts, this will represent a challenge.

A four-year Panthers contributor, Funchess has been out of game action since suffering a season-ending injury in his Colts debut. Funchess signed with the Packers in 2020 but opted out of the league’s first COVID-19-impacted season. After his contract tolled to 2021, Funchess did not make Green Bay’s active roster.

In his receiver days, Funchess checked in at around 225 pounds. The 6-foot-4 target played a role on the Panthers’ Super Bowl 50-qualifying team as a rookie and led Carolina’s 2017 playoff-bound squad with a career-high 840 receiving yards. That season helped entice the Colts to sign him to a one-year, $10M pact in 2019. Funchess’ broken collarbone prevented him from playing many snaps on that deal, and the ensuing developments have turned this Lions opportunity into a potential last-chance effort.

The Lions have T.J. Hockenson in place as their top tight end; unproven cogs line Detroit’s depth chart behind the starter. The team drafted James Mitchell in this year’s fifth round and signed Derrick Deese Jr. and Nolan Givan as undrafted free agents. Second-year UDFA Brock Wright is also on the roster.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
ClutchPoints

Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams

The Buffalo Bills will enter their 2022 season with as much hype and expectation as any since Jim Kelly and the K-Gun offense in the early 1990’s. On paper, the Bills were the best team in football last year. Ultimately, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the divisional round. That prompted […] The post Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. May Have His Sights Set On A New Contender

It will take time before Odell Beckham Jr. returns to NFL action after suffering an ACL injury in Super Bowl LVI. Still, his efforts helped the Los Angeles Rams win the title and he could have been the game’s Most Valuable Player if not for that incident. The timetable...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names The 1 'Closest' Head Coach To Nick Saban

Paul Finebaum will not entertain another coach in college football being better than Nick Saban. Frankly, nobody should, considering how successful he's been. The spot behind Saban has been widely debated during the offseason and Finebaum has again doubled-down on Kirby Smart deserving to be in that spot. "A lot...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Veteran#American Football#Michigan Wolverines
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott's New Helmet

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was rocking a new helmet on Tuesday during minicamp. It looks a bit smaller compared to his last one and there also isn't much of a facemask. Elliott also looks to be rocking a visor. Here's a photo of it:. Cowboys fans are mixed with...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

1 QB has significant lead in Steelers’ competition?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding an open competition for their starting quarterback job this offseason, but it sounds like one player may already have a big leg up. Mitch Trubisky signed with the Steelers as a free agent back in March. They chose the former second overall pick over other veterans like Teddy Bridgewater and Jameis Winston. Pittsburgh then drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round, which muddled their QB situation a bit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reveals major Dak Prescott change that will make him more dangerous

The Dallas Cowboys will be poised to get back to the playoffs and make a deeper run in 2022 after a disappointing exit at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. While they are coming off a solid season where Dak Prescott played well, he’s set to be even healthier this year and that should […] The post Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reveals major Dak Prescott change that will make him more dangerous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With The Eagles' New Logo

On Thursday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles unveiled a new wordmark for their logo. Like most of the changes in the NFL over the past few years, the team decided to go with a more modern look. It was evident very early on that fans did NOT like the new look.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Lions add Cam Newton’s former weapon to play with Jameson Williams, TJ Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions signed former Michigan Wolverine standout wide receiver Devin Funchess. According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Lions are going to be moving Funchess over to tight end. That move seems to make a lot of sense, considering his size and skill set. Lions announced they have signed former University […] The post Lions add Cam Newton’s former weapon to play with Jameson Williams, TJ Hockenson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Look: 4-Star Commit Has Message For Arch Manning

It seems everyone in the nation is attempting to recruit highly-touted quarterback Arch Manning to their college football programs. Earlier this week, the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs landed their first recruit of the month in Joshua Miller. The four-star offensive lineman, who was previously committed to Penn State, wasted no time in recruiting Manning to Athens.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Wide Receiver Signing

The New England Patriots added to their depth at wide receiver today, signing for New Orleans Saints wideout Lil'Jordan Humphrey. Humphrey signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and appeared in 18 games with six starts over three seasons with the team. The Texas product's most...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Deshaun Watson detective’s deposition is a page for every million of his $230M guaranteed contract

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal as more and more women come forward against him. With two more lawsuits on the way, Watson will be up to 26 civil lawsuits filed against him. Furthermore, last week one of the detectives from the Houston Police Department, Kamesha Baker, testified […] The post Browns QB Deshaun Watson detective’s deposition is a page for every million of his $230M guaranteed contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Joe Burrow Has Honest Comment About Second Contract

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took the NFL world by storm in 2021, leading the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance. With the market for quarterbacks at an all-time high, Burrow should be able to break the bank at some point in the future. However, the former No. 1 pick isn't really concerned about his financial situation at this point.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Report: Browns Star Refused To Take Hall Of Fame Tour

Late last week, Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett made it clear he didn't want to go with the team to the Hall of Fame this week. “Honestly, I don’t want to go [to the Hall],” he said Friday. “I’ve kept myself from going because I don’t want to go until I’m in it. Until I have my face in it, I don't want to go. If we go as a team and Kevin [Stefanski] says, 'I want you to go,' that's fair play. But I'm not trying to go until they have me in there for good.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy