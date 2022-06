Young Thug has been virtually silent since his May arrest on charges of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participation in criminal street gang activity. He’s also been charged with seven additional felonies stemming from drugs and firearms found during a search of his Atlanta home the night of his arrest. Since then, he’s been incarcerated in Fulton County Jail, denied bond twice by judges in the county’s magistrate and superior courts. He’s let his attorney Brian Steel do all the talking this past month. But Sunday night, he sent an audio message to fans at the Hot 97 Hot Jam in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, thanking them for their support and urging them to sign Kevin Liles’ and Julie Greenwald’s Protect Black Art petition.

