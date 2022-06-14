Aramis Garcia starting for Reds Tuesday night

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Davis has been at the Brewers' Triple-A level so far in 2022. However, that is changing Saturday. Lorenzo Cain was designated for assignment, leaving a spot open on the roster. In his place, the team selected Davis' contract. In his Brewers debut, Davis will get the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Graham Aschcraft.

