Aramis Garcia starting for Reds Tuesday night

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Carpenter is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. In 34 plate appearances this season, Carpenter has a .286 batting average with a 1.376 OPS,...
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Davis has been at the Brewers' Triple-A level so far in 2022. However, that is changing Saturday. Lorenzo Cain was designated for assignment, leaving a spot open on the roster. In his place, the team selected Davis' contract. In his Brewers debut, Davis will get the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Graham Aschcraft.
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. LeMahieu is being replaced at third base by Matt Carpenter versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. In 235 plate appearances this season, LeMahieu has a .261 batting average with a .750 OPS,...
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Toro will start at third base on Thursday and bat seventh versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. Sam Haggerty moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Toro for 7.5 FanDuel points...
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins is not starting in Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals. Hoskins will take a break after Alec Bohm was positioned at first base, Yairo Munoz was shifted to third, Bryson Stott was moved to second, and Didi Gregorius was aligned at shortstop. Per Baseball...
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by William Contreras versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. In 178 plate appearances this season, d'Arnaud has a .257 batting average with a .764 OPS, 8 home runs,...
San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Slater is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. Our models project Slater for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 12.3...
Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Astros. Garcia will start at second base on Friday and bat seventh versus left-hander Framber Valdez and Houston. Josh Harrison returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Garcia for 7.1 FanDuel points on...
Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Jeffers is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Luke Weaver. Our models project Jeffers for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Castro will move to the bench on Friday with Austin Meadows starting in right field. Meadows will bat fourth versus right-hander Jon Gray and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Meadows for 9.3...
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Torrens is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. Our models project Torrens for 0.9 hits,...
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Mets starter Taijuan Walker. Our models project Fortes for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Vogt is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Royals starter Brad Keller. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Hernandez is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. Our models project Hernandez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.5 FanDuel...
Kansas City Royals infielder Carlos Santana is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Santana will move to the bench on Friday with Andrew Benintendi starting in left field. Benintendi will bat second versus right-hander Frankie Montas and Oakland. numberFire's models project Benintendi for 9.1...
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Yankees. Springer will start in center field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Jordan Montgomery and the Yankees. Raimel Tapia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Springer for 12.6 FanDuel...
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Kiermaier is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. Our models project Kiermaier for 1.3 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 13.8...
Houston Astros outfielder Jose Siri is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Siri is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. Our models project Siri for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Los Angeles Angels infielder Jack Mayfield is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Mayfield will start at third base on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and the Mariners. Jared Walsh moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Mayfield for 6.1 FanDuel points...
Minnesota Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kirilloff is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Luke Weaver. In 33 plate appearances this season, Kirilloff has a .167 batting average with a...
