WVNT-TV
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice proposes 50% personal income tax reduction
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — During his 2023 State of the State Address, Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) said he is proposing a 50% personal income tax reduction. Justice says this is the biggest tax cut in the history of West Virginia. He says this will take three years to happen,...
WVNT-TV
WATCH: Governor Jim Justice 2023 State of The State Address
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice is ready to give West Virginians his 2023 State of The State Address on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. A livestream of the Governor’s address will live within the video play in this story. Stick with 59News.
WVNT-TV
Bill Gates visits West Virginia, considers building nuclear reactors
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Business magnate and philanthropist Bill Gates visited Kanawha County, West Virginia, today, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 to look into a possible new site for his power company’s nuclear reactors. Gates joined U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to tour the site of an old coal-fired...
