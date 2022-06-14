Cheers for Phil Mickelson at US Open practice: ‘We love you, Phil!’

Lefty was feeling the love.

While Phil Mickelson has been the subject of a media tempest for several months amid rumors and later confirmation that he would be joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, there remains a constituency of fans who adores the 51-year-old golfer.

With the US Open set to tee off on Thursday at The Country Club outside Boston, Mickelson practiced on Tuesday and was met by a relatively large group of fans expressing their support .

One fan, captured in a video by Golf Digest, yelled, “Phil, we love you!”

“Great to have you back!” another could be heard exclaiming.

Mickelson shook hands with some kids and posed for pictures.

Phil Mickelson greets fans during his U.S. Open practice round on Tuesday. Getty Images

In February, Mickelson came under heavy scrutiny when he downplayed human rights concerns attributable with doing business with the Saudis, acknowledging that their regime had journalist Jamal Khashoggi executed but saying he might do it any way because he wanted to disrupt the PGA Tour “dictatorship.”

What came next was a shadow ban from the PGA Tour, as Mickelson disappeared for four months. When he reemerged, he was inking a deal believed to be worth $200 million with LIV Golf.

Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and a number of other golfers who joined LIV Golf have now been suspended from the PGA Tour.

But the US Open is governed by the USGA, not the PGA, and the players who are participating in LIV were officially cleared last week to compete in the major.

Despite an awkward press conference , it certainly appears as though Mickelson will have some comfort amongst his admirers in Massachusetts this week.