Headless body found behind Burger King in Georgia

A headless body was found behind a Georgia Burger King, leaving authorities with more questions than answers about the gruesome discovery.

Someone stumbled upon the badly decomposed remains Monday in a wooded area near Interstate 475 in Macon – but officials don’t know how long the body has been there, or if it was male or female remains, local reports said.

“We’re going to need to get a shovel and dig around the body so we can get everything in the body bag so the [Georgia Bureau of Investigation] Crime Lab will have all of the body to process,” Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told station WGXA on Monday.

Aside from the bones and skin that remained, cops found a pair of black sneakers near the crime scene. The coroner said the body had been there “for a long time,” WGXA said.

With Post wires