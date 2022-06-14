ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Headless body found behind Burger King in Georgia

By Mark Lungariello
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LnKqw_0gAmzIqc00

A headless body was found behind a Georgia Burger King, leaving authorities with more questions than answers about the gruesome discovery.

Someone stumbled upon the badly decomposed remains Monday in a wooded area near Interstate 475 in Macon – but officials don’t know how long the body has been there, or if it was male or female remains, local reports said.

“We’re going to need to get a shovel and dig around the body so we can get everything in the body bag so the [Georgia Bureau of Investigation] Crime Lab will have all of the body to process,” Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told station WGXA on Monday.

Aside from the bones and skin that remained, cops found a pair of black sneakers near the crime scene. The coroner said the body had been there “for a long time,” WGXA said.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Bag#Georgia Burger King#Wgxa
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy