ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Rapper Gunna proclaims innocence in message on social media

By KATE BRUMBACK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kKUwl_0gAmzFCR00
1 of 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Rapper Gunna, who was arrested last month on a racketeering charge, said in a message posted on social media that 2022 has been one of the best years of his life, “despite this difficult situation.”

The rapper, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, proclaimed his innocence and said the picture that is being painted of him is “ugly and untrue.”

“For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name!” the message says.

Attorney Kristen Novay — who’s representing Kitchens along with Steve Sadow, Don Samuel and John Garland — confirmed that the message was posted on his behalf Tuesday, his birthday.

“It’s important for him to have a voice,” she said, adding that her client does not have access to a cellphone in jail.

Kitchens was among more than two dozen people charged last month in an 88-page indictment in Georgia’s Fulton County. Also indicted was rapper Young Thug — real name Jeffery Williams — who’s accused of founding Young Slime Life, which prosecutors allege is a violent street gang that’s commonly known as YSL and is affiliated with the national Bloods gang.

Kitchens, who is signed to Williams’ Young Stoner Life record label, scored his second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with “DS4Ever” this year.

Kitchens’ message says he comes from a “marginalized neighborhood” and never dreamed his art would change his life and the lives of his loved ones.

“I used my art form, my gift from God, to change my circumstances,” the statement says.

He added: “Nothing will stop me from chasing my dreams, I won’t stop being a good person, even if some unnamed and unknown accusers want the world to see me as a bad person.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopWired

Rapper Gunna Releases First Statement Since RICO Charges

Gunna, who is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail on state RICO charges, is addressing the public for the first time since being arrested along with Young Thug and 20+ other members of YSL by Atlanta police last month.  In a statement shared on his Instagram page on his 29th birthday, the rapper […]
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Rolling Stone

Gunna Asserts His Innocence in First Public Statement Since RICO Act Indictment

Click here to read the full article. Gunna proclaimed his innocence and slammed the RICO Act violation charges against him — and the use of his song lyrics in the indictment — in his first public statement since turning himself in to authorities last month.  In a note shared on Instagram, Gunna wrote, “For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name! The picture that is being painted of me is ugly and untrue. My fans know I love to celebrate life, I love my...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Is "Shocked" That King Harris Graduated With Honors: "Celebration Is Definitely In Order"

It's a cause for celebration as the Harrises gather together as King Harris graduated high school. The world has watched as King has grown up before their very eyes thanks to reality television and social media, and now, the 17-year-old is ushering in a new era of his life's journey. On Instagram, parents T.I. and Tiny expressed their pride in King's latest accomplishment—although many received a chuckle from the Rap icon's caption.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gunna
Daily Mail

Roddy Ricch is released from jail and charges are dropped following his arrest in NYC on gun charges that led to cancellation of his Governors Ball performance

Roddy Ricch was released from jail Sunday afternoon and charges were dropped after he was arrested in connection with gun charges in New York City ahead of his slated outing Saturday at the Governor’s Ball at Citi Field. The 23-year-old rapper's case was dismissed, a clerk at Queens Criminal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley's Daughter Calls Out Mo'Nique, "You're Disgusting... Get Some Help"

The dispute between Mo'Nique and D.L. Hughley isn't quite over yet. What started as a contract issue, has now become a full-out social media quarrel. While on stage at a comedy show last weekend, Mo said some hurtful words about D.L. and stated that she was supposed to headline the event. From there, everything went haywire.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Refuses To Believe That His Daughters Are Dating: "They Better Not"

They're the apple of their father's eye, but don't ask Diddy about his daughters getting into dating. The world has watched Diddy's kids grow up in front of their eyes, including his three girls: 16-year-old Chance (with Sarah Chapman) and 15-year-old twins, Jessie James and D'Lila Star (with late ex Kim Porter). The teens have been showing face in recent years as they pursue all avenues of the industry, but modeling seems to be their specialty.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper
hotnewhiphop.com

Solange's Son, Julez, Shares Snippet Of His Music, Twitter Reacts

Danieal Julez J. Smith Jr. comes from a family of entertainers. After all, his mother is the Solange Knowles, Beyoncé is his aunt, Jay-Z is his uncle, and Blue Ivy (Grammy Award winner) is his first cousin. So, it's no surprise that the 17-year-old wanted to follow in their footsteps and take the music route.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Confirms He's Dating Yung Miami, But Also Says He Single

In news we already knew, Diddy and Yung Miami officially officially confirmed that they're dating. It was just yesterday (June 8) when REVOLT announced that the City Girls rapper would be diversifying her portfolio by hosting her own talk show-podcast on Sean "Diddy' Combs' network. Caresha Please released its premiere episode today with none other than Diddy as its first guest, and the pair seemed at ease—most of the time—as they spoke openly about their rumored romance.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Mama June’s jaw-dropping TV salary revealed after she’s ordered to pay $800 a month in child support to daughter Pumpkin

MAMA June Shannon's jaw-dropping TV salary has been revealed after she was ordered to pay just $800 in monthly child support to her daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird. In court documents, exclusively revealed by The Sun, June's monthly income is an eye-watering $25,000 a month from her WeTV contract and her various promotional deals.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Removes Profile Pictures On Social Media & Fans Are Convinced An Album Is Coming

It’s been more than six years since Beyonce released a full-length studio album with new music, but fans are convinced that a new record could finally be on the way! On June 8, the Beyhive went wild when Beyonce deleted her profile pictures on all of her social media pages. While all of the rest of her content still lives, her profile pictures are now totally empty. The immediate theory is that Bey has a big announcement coming, and after such a long wait for new music, fans are hopeful that this small online change could mean a 7th album is imminent.
MUSIC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

947K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy