This son alleges his mother is a mismanaging menace. William Koeppel, 62, has filed documents with the Surrogate Court of Manhattan accusing his mother, 84-year-old Roberta Koeppel, of being a negligent landlady. He is also suing to have his mother and sister, Alexandra, replaced as trustees of the brood’s real estate profile.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO