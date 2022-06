Just a little over a year after he scooped up a $9 million Malibu home, Jonah Hill is acquiring another gorgeous house in the exact same neighborhood. The This Is the End actor’s new spot is located in the gated Malibu Colony community, which offers ocean views and is home to A-listers like Tom Hanks and Bette Midler. Unlike Hill’s other home in the neighborhood, this one is on the ocean side and offers views right over a pretty strip of sand. The four bed, four bath residence sits on a .16-acre lot of land and offers up 3,100 square feet of living space.

MALIBU, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO