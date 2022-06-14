Baystate Health reports 71 COVID-19 patients
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 71 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 22 new deaths, 1,368 new cases
Of those numbers reported, 4 are in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 52 confirmed.
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 6 confirmed.
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 8 confirmed.
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 5 confirmed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0