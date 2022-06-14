ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Baystate Health reports 71 COVID-19 patients

By Waleed Azad
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 71 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 22 new deaths, 1,368 new cases

Of those numbers reported, 4 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 52 confirmed.
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 6 confirmed.
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 8 confirmed.
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 5 confirmed.
WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

