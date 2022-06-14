Madisonville couple scorched by solar panel loan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Another family can soon call an energy-efficient house a home thanks to SEEED Knox and Randy Boyd. Officials broke ground Thursday morning on Fern Street. The Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development or SEEED Knox group has a mission to attack poverty in the Knoxville area, and leaders say poverty is among […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car accident in Alcoa Saturday morning leaves power lines across four lanes of traffic. According to the Alcoa Police Department, there was a single car crash Saturday morning around 9:15. The accident was on Buick Drive on US 129 and involved a power line. The driver was uninjured and the passenger was taken to the hospital with a broken arm.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many of us are trying to beat the heat and stay cool, but in the times of higher prices, people may be getting heated about the extra bump in their electric bill. “Inflation is definitely not helping the matter,” Angela Bartlett, the CAC aging service...
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A popular indoor Oak Ridge swimming pool will be closed June 20-24, according to Oak Ridge Parks and Recreation department. The department said there will be no open swim or lap swim available in the indoor pool that week. The outdoor pool will remain...
The 2021 death report for Knox and Anderson counties shows the number of people who overdosed and died in Knox County increased by 29% in 2021. The Knox County District Attorney is shedding light on how some of the drugs are coming into East Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Extreme heat causing issues for Summit Towers Apartment residents in Knoxville. Summit Towers is located along Locust Street in the Old City and is described on its website as “an apartment community for those 62 and better, handicapped, or disabled.” According to a spokesperson for the apartments, both elevators were down […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A marina restaurant in Jefferson County earned the lowest score in this round of health inspections. Off the Hook on Black Oak Road next to Cherokee Lake earned a 69 which is failing as any grade below 70 is considered a failing grade. Off the Hook, Black Oak Road, Jefferson City […]
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A major water main break in Oak Ridge caused a road closure Friday morning, according to Oak Ridge Police. Tulsa Road from Tuskegee Drive to Wilberforce Avenue is shut down until further notice. A notification states the break caused water issues city-wide. As of 3:30 p.m., the water main was […]
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — For half a century, Cooley Bus Service has taken Monroe County students to and from school. They're not sure what to do this year. "We have been loyal to this county for 50 years. We have worked and worked and worked and worked," said Scott Harold, who helps his wife's family run the business. "We just feel like we have just been shut down and nobody wants to listen to us."
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — According to residents at Patton Towers, the air conditioning has been out in most the building for months. “It’s been two months since the air been out. I feel like it should have been something handled with it. I might talk to them about it — apparently my opinion don’t matter,” said Lebron, a Patten Towers resident.
Oak Ridge Police said Friday morning that Tulsa Road from Tuskegee Drive to Wilberforce Avenue is shut down until further notice. A notification states the break is causing water issues city-wide.
ATHENS, Tenn. — Athens is planning the largest fireworks show in McMinn County's history to celebrate two important anniversaries this Fourth of July: the 246th anniversary of America's independence, and the 200th anniversary of the city's founding!. The city is getting ready to put on a special fireworks show...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee HVAC companies said they are booked up for the rest of the week, filling requests for people needing their HVAC units fixed. Some people have also waited weeks for companies to get the parts necessary. For Donald Russell, he was one of those people....
The governor's comments come a day after the state confirmed it will not be pre-ordering any vaccines to allow providers to start administering shots for the youngest kids once regulators give the green light, which is expected to occur this weekend.
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — State agents are investigating after discovering a burned body in Crossville. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies and special agents found a burned body inside a vehicle in the 6400 block of Dunbar Road Thursday night. The person’s identity...
