Madisonville couple scorched by solar panel loan

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — For half a century, Cooley Bus Service has taken Monroe County students to and from school. They're not sure what to do this year. "We have been loyal to this county for 50 years. We have worked and worked and worked and worked," said Scott Harold, who helps his wife's family run the business. "We just feel like we have just been shut down and nobody wants to listen to us."

MONROE COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO