Madisonville, TN

Madisonville couple scorched by solar panel loan

WATE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Monroe County couple finally has their home's expensive...

www.wate.com

WATE

SEEED Knox, Boyd break ground on 2nd energy-efficient solar house

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Another family can soon call an energy-efficient house a home thanks to SEEED Knox and Randy Boyd. Officials broke ground Thursday morning on Fern Street. The Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development or SEEED Knox group has a mission to attack poverty in the Knoxville area, and leaders say poverty is among […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Car crash in Alcoa closes US 129

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car accident in Alcoa Saturday morning leaves power lines across four lanes of traffic. According to the Alcoa Police Department, there was a single car crash Saturday morning around 9:15. The accident was on Buick Drive on US 129 and involved a power line. The driver was uninjured and the passenger was taken to the hospital with a broken arm.
ALCOA, TN
WATE

Indoor Oak Ridge pool closed June 20-24

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A popular indoor Oak Ridge swimming pool will be closed June 20-24, according to Oak Ridge Parks and Recreation department. The department said there will be no open swim or lap swim available in the indoor pool that week. The outdoor pool will remain...
OAK RIDGE, TN
Monroe County, TN
Madisonville, TN
WATE

DA sheds light on drug pipeline

The 2021 death report for Knox and Anderson counties shows the number of people who overdosed and died in Knox County increased by 29% in 2021. The Knox County District Attorney is shedding light on how some of the drugs are coming into East Tennessee.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Heat causes trouble for Summit Towers residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Extreme heat causing issues for Summit Towers Apartment residents in Knoxville.  Summit Towers is located along Locust Street in the Old City and is described on its website as “an apartment community for those 62 and better, handicapped, or disabled.” According to a spokesperson for the apartments, both elevators were down […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Crews repair major water main break in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A major water main break in Oak Ridge caused a road closure Friday morning, according to Oak Ridge Police. Tulsa Road from Tuskegee Drive to Wilberforce Avenue is shut down until further notice. A notification states the break caused water issues city-wide. As of 3:30 p.m., the water main was […]
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

'An insult to us' | Monroe Co. school bus contractors say new deal isn't enough to stay in business

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — For half a century, Cooley Bus Service has taken Monroe County students to and from school. They're not sure what to do this year. "We have been loyal to this county for 50 years. We have worked and worked and worked and worked," said Scott Harold, who helps his wife's family run the business. "We just feel like we have just been shut down and nobody wants to listen to us."
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Patten Towers Residents Face Intense Heat without Air Conditioning

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — According to residents at Patton Towers, the air conditioning has been out in most the building for months. “It’s been two months since the air been out. I feel like it should have been something handled with it. I might talk to them about it — apparently my opinion don’t matter,” said Lebron, a Patten Towers resident.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Water main break in Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge Police said Friday morning that Tulsa Road from Tuskegee Drive to Wilberforce Avenue is shut down until further notice. A notification states the break is causing water issues city-wide. WATE Midday News.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

HVAC companies offer tips to help beat the heat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee HVAC companies said they are booked up for the rest of the week, filling requests for people needing their HVAC units fixed. Some people have also waited weeks for companies to get the parts necessary. For Donald Russell, he was one of those people....
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

TBI INVESTIGATES BODY FOUND BURNED INSIDE VEHICLE ON DUNBAR ROAD

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — State agents are investigating after discovering a burned body in Crossville. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies and special agents found a burned body inside a vehicle in the 6400 block of Dunbar Road Thursday night. The person’s identity...
CROSSVILLE, TN
WDEF

Fire at La-Z-Boy plant in Dayton

DAYTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The La-Z-Boy plant in Dayton was evacuated today due to a fire. There are no reports of injuries at this point. Fire officials are not talking about details of the fire yet.
DAYTON, TN

