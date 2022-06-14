ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Nauticus offering ‘Battlechip and Sip’ for Father’s Day

By Jenette Hastings
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24PXOe_0gAmwSxv00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Nauticus in partnership with Splash City Golf will be offering a new and unique golf experience June 18 -19, Father’s Day weekend.

The first “Battlechip and Sip” will be giving guests a rare opportunity to drive environmentally safe golf balls off the historic Battleship Wisconsin’s fantail.

The objective will be to hit an interactive floating water target located in the Elizabeth River.

General admission is required.

Adult beverages and snacks will be offered and entertainment will be provided by radio station 106.1 Real Country.

Splash City Golf is a Maryland start-up company that offers waterfront driving ranges for public and private events using biodegradable golf balls.

The new event, which uses a drone-operated floating target, comes just in time for Nauticus’ new summer exhibit, Drones: Is The Sky The Limit? coming June 18.

This new exhibit will allow visitors to explore the history of drone technology, from the earliest unmanned flying machines to advanced systems of the 21st century.

Activities for Battlechip and Sip will begin Saturday, June 18, through Sunday, June 19, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All golf balls purchased will benefit efforts aboard the Battleship Wisconsin.

Nauticus members will have the option to receive exclusive access to the driving range and an early preview of the exhibit on June 18 between 10 a.m -12 p.m.

The drone exhibit will be available until October 9.

For more information, visit CLICK HERE .

