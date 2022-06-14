Cruisin’ Night and Block Party Returns to Penn Yan Friday
The annual Father’s Day weekend tradition in Penn Yan is back. The Cruisin’ Night and Block Party returns to the village...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The annual Father’s Day weekend tradition in Penn Yan is back. The Cruisin’ Night and Block Party returns to the village...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0