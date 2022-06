Rochester Mayor Malik Evans called on communities impacted by gun violence to move into action and not be paralyzed by despair. Evans joined mayors across New York Tuesday in an event that kicked off Gun Violence Awareness month, a statewide campaign to raise awareness about the severe impact of gun violence in communities, while promoting conversation and action. The virtual conference was the first of its kind, city officials say.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 18 DAYS AGO