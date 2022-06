Donald Joseph Delperdang, age 80 of Remsen, IA. passed away on June 13, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, IA with Father Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Doug Heeren assisting. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen, Iowa. Graveside Military Honors will be conducted by the VFW Post 3328 and American Legion Post 220 of Remsen. Visitation with family present will be 4-7p.m. on Thursday, there will be a Knights of Columbus & Catholic Order of Foresters rosary, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Chalice presentation and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen. Visitation will resume 1 hour prior to the funeral on Thursday at the church. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Online condolences may be sent to www.fischfh.com.

REMSEN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO