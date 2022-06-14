ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions add former Packers WR Devin Funchess as a tight end

By Adam Stites
 4 days ago
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess celebrates a catch during the preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Wm. Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Detroit Lions signed former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess on Tuesday, but announced they will move the 2015 second-round pick to tight end.

Funchess, 28, began his career with the Carolina Panthers, catching 21 touchdown passes over four seasons with the team. He then joined the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year deal in 2019 but broke his collarbone in Week 1 and missed the remainder of the year. Funchess spent the last two seasons with the Packers, but never played a regular season game with the team after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and suffering a hamstring injury in 2021.

Now four years removed from his last productive season, the 6-foot-4 pass catcher will attempt to revive his career as a tight end.

The Lions finished the 2021 season with a 3-13-1 record and the No. 25 scoring offense. In the offseason, Detroit invested at wide receiver by drafting Jameson Williams at No. 12 overall and signing former Jacksonville Jaguars receiver D.J. Chark. The Lions also added tight end James Mitchell in the fourth round.

Detroit's leading receiver in 2021 was Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had 912 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Behind him in both categories was tight end T.J. Hockensen, who finished the year with 583 yards and four touchdowns.

Report: NFL executives believe Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo will be cut

There continues to be no indication that any team is going to make a serious effort to trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield or San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo before or during the summer months. Cleveland will have either Deshaun Watson or Jacoby Brissett atop the depth chart in September, while 2021 rookie Trey Lance is handling San Francisco practices as Garoppolo continues to recover from surgery he had in March to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Football
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes fires back at Tyreek Hill amid Chiefs drama

Partnering up with Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs helped establish Tyreek Hill as a top wide receiver in the NFL. Through four seasons with Mahomes as the starter, Hill averaged 86 receptions for 1,214 yards and 11 scores. This past offseason, when the Chiefs failed to pay him...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Sam Darnold’s Starting Career May Officially Be Over

The Carolina Panthers want to end the Sam Darnold era and his career as a starting quarterback. After trading for the quarterback last season, they are already set to move on from him one year later. The team got Matt Corral during the NFL Draft as one way to replace...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Eagles Fans React To The Team’s New Logo

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the NFL’s most historic franchises. That means they have been around for a long time and have also undergone many changes to their logo. Yet the latest one is drawing plenty of hilarious reaction on social media. A leak appeared Thursday afternoon showing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Braves provide an update on Ozzie Albies

Two months puts Albies back on the field in the middle of August, but I expect the Braves to take things extremely cautiously with him, especially if Orlando Arcia keeps performing well. Albies will also need a few rehab starts in the minors before he returns to Atlanta. If everything...
ATLANTA, GA
