Lions add former Packers WR Devin Funchess as a tight end

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess celebrates a catch during the preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Wm. Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Detroit Lions signed former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess on Tuesday, but announced they will move the 2015 second-round pick to tight end.

Funchess, 28, began his career with the Carolina Panthers, catching 21 touchdown passes over four seasons with the team. He then joined the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year deal in 2019 but broke his collarbone in Week 1 and missed the remainder of the year. Funchess spent the last two seasons with the Packers, but never played a regular season game with the team after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and suffering a hamstring injury in 2021.

Now four years removed from his last productive season, the 6-foot-4 pass catcher will attempt to revive his career as a tight end.

The Lions finished the 2021 season with a 3-13-1 record and the No. 25 scoring offense. In the offseason, Detroit invested at wide receiver by drafting Jameson Williams at No. 12 overall and signing former Jacksonville Jaguars receiver D.J. Chark. The Lions also added tight end James Mitchell in the fourth round.

Detroit's leading receiver in 2021 was Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had 912 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Behind him in both categories was tight end T.J. Hockensen, who finished the year with 583 yards and four touchdowns.