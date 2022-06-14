Where to find the latest information on Alaska wildfires

The East Fork Fire in Western Alaska is the state’s largest fire at the moment, estimated at more than 150,000 acres Thursday, and it’s burning in a region where, just a couple decades ago, large fires would not have been expected. And a major contributing factor is our...
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Alaska, the Final Frontier, is a bucket-list destination for a reason. For one thing, it’s out there—as in not exactly easy to get to. It’s also not as much of a year-round destination as many other locales, and many properties close for a period in the winter. Since it’s a far-flung destination for so many, a trip to the Northwest extremity of North America can be expensive, but unlike other honeymoon spots like Hawaii or the Caribbean, its less-trodden existence means it never really feels overcrowded with tourists (outside of cruise ports), even in high season.
Nearly 2,000 more people died in Alaska than was expected in 2020 and 2021, according to a new report by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. COVID-19 played a direct role in a large proportion of those. While the other unexpected deaths may not be directly related to individuals being infected with COVID, the secondary effects of COVID-19 and the pandemic — like a strained medical system or a decrease in preventive care measures — may be factors.
The East Fork fire is threatening four villages in the Yukon River region. Many people have evacuated. But one family has chosen to stay and support the efforts to keep their community from burning. Olivia Ebertz of KYUK reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain has been hard to come by and that continues to be the ongoing story for much of the state. The newest drought monitor is once again showing an expansion of the moderate drought and a new severe drought that’s occurring in parts of the Susitna Valley. While daily mountain showers have been occurring over the mountains, we’ll need several days of rainfall to alleviate any drought conditions across the state. Until then, the drought will continue to play a huge role in wildfires across the state, which has burned nearly 900,000 acres thus far.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fire crews and communities in Southwest Alaska are still dealing with a continuing tundra fire — the East Fork Fire — as we head into the middle of the month of June. Southwest winds are pushing the fire north, with smoke drifting with the winds.
The state’s proposed West Susitna Access Road would cut through 100 miles of wilderness to reach an area with mining potential in the Alaska Range foothills. But, according to the Anchorage Daily News, a coalition that includes lodge owners and other business people is spending $200,000 on a campaign to defeat the project.
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Marine Highway System will celebrate its 60th birthday next year. It serves 36 communities over a 3,500-mile network, but it started from humble beginnings, replacing a small private operator that sailed weekly between Juneau and Haines. In the late 1950s, the needs of coastal...
Per capita, Alaska is the most-scammed state in the country, according to the state’s Department of Law. So far this year, there have been close to a thousand reports of fraud. As CoastAlaska’s Angela Denning reports, some scammers pretend to be local businesses, requiring residents to stay extra-vigilant.
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The synthetic opioid fentanyl continues to kill Americans, and Alaskans are dying at the highest rate in the country. An Alaska mother lost her son in October 2021 and is trying to prevent others from suffering the same fate. “He loved Alaska. He loved the outdoors,”...
SALT LAKE CITY — This week just so happens to be monsoon awareness week for the National Weather Service. It's a week meteorologists use to remind people of how beneficial rains from summer monsoonal storms — prominent in the Southwest — can also result in dangerous situations, including flash, areal or river flooding in slot canyons and in communities. Utahns experienced plenty of this last year when the traditional monsoons returned, resulting in millions of dollars of damage throughout the state.
Sealaska Heritage Institute bills the Toddler Regalia Review as the most adorable event at Celebration, the biennial festival of Lingít, Haida and Tsimshian culture. It delivers. For many of the young participants, it was their first time at Celebration due to pandemic cancellations. The event went virtual in 2020...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska isn’t sizzling, but it is dry and warm and that continued the concern over fires burning in Southwest Alaska over the weekend. Haze from the wildfire smoke drifted into the Anchorage area as the winds were shifting over the weekend. A little of that haze remains.
Newly retired head of Alaska State Wildlife Troopers, Doug Massie, has filed for Alaska State Senate Seat O. Senate District O was recently redrawn, and now covers a significant portion of the Northern Mat-Su Borough, including Willow, Petersville, and Talkeetna. It extends to Parks Highway locales such as Denali, Cantwell, Healy and Clear. Among other communities, District O also holds Lake Louise and Valdez.
One gallon of unleaded gas costs, on average, about $5 in the U.S. today. Those prices could be enough to give even the most zealous road-trippers pause. But vacationers hellbent on getting their dream Alaskan vacations say they aren’t going to let anything stop them — not this time.
The state’s largest homeless shelter at the Sullivan Arena will close on June 30, as the city phases out of its pandemic-era shelter system. The arena has housed more than 300 people most nights, and stopped accepting new clients at the beginning of June. The city is boosting its capacity for case management with a goal of moving 10 people into housing each day during the month.
Smoke from dozens of wildfires in Western Alaska began spreading across the state over the weekend, covering the skies with a reddish tinge and leading to unhealthy air in some regions. 45 active wildfires in Western Alaska had burned more than a quarter million acres as of Sunday, according to...
There’s no single individual alive today who has hurt the financial bottom line of Alaskans more than former Anchorage Daily News publisher and owner Alice Rogoff. The ignoring of the statutory formula Permanent Fund dividend calculation that is on the books has cost Alaska families’ tens of thousands of dollars over the past several years. The vision to raid the Permanent Fund Earnings account shrinking Alaskans yearly dividends was birthed in the heart of Alice Rogoff.
