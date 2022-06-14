ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to find the latest information on Alaska wildfires

By Shayne Nuesca, KTOO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo report a wildfire, call the Division of Forestry information line at 907-356-5511, 1-800-237-3633 or...

The Best Honeymoon Hotels in Alaska

Large portion of unexpected Alaska deaths in 2020 and 2021 directly tied to COVID-19

Nearly 2,000 more people died in Alaska than was expected in 2020 and 2021, according to a new report by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. COVID-19 played a direct role in a large proportion of those. While the other unexpected deaths may not be directly related to individuals being infected with COVID, the secondary effects of COVID-19 and the pandemic — like a strained medical system or a decrease in preventive care measures — may be factors.
Alaska’s mail ballot rejection rate has (almost) always been high, but its impact is severe in a by-mail election

Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
State
Alaska State
Massive wildfire threatens Indigenous villages in Southwest Alaska

The East Fork fire is threatening four villages in the Yukon River region. Many people have evacuated. But one family has chosen to stay and support the efforts to keep their community from burning. Olivia Ebertz of KYUK reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To...
A severe drought has returned to Alaska for the first time since 2019

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain has been hard to come by and that continues to be the ongoing story for much of the state. The newest drought monitor is once again showing an expansion of the moderate drought and a new severe drought that’s occurring in parts of the Susitna Valley. While daily mountain showers have been occurring over the mountains, we’ll need several days of rainfall to alleviate any drought conditions across the state. Until then, the drought will continue to play a huge role in wildfires across the state, which has burned nearly 900,000 acres thus far.
Mid-June already? Enjoy Alaska’s summer!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fire crews and communities in Southwest Alaska are still dealing with a continuing tundra fire — the East Fork Fire — as we head into the middle of the month of June. Southwest winds are pushing the fire north, with smoke drifting with the winds.
#Wildfire
Per capita, Alaskans are the country’s most-scammed people

Per capita, Alaska is the most-scammed state in the country, according to the state’s Department of Law. So far this year, there have been close to a thousand reports of fraud. As CoastAlaska’s Angela Denning reports, some scammers pretend to be local businesses, requiring residents to stay extra-vigilant.
Utah to receive early monsoon dose this weekend. What does that mean for the summer?

Environment
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Scientists draw a direct link between climate change and the state’s...
Toddlers showcase Southeast Alaska clan regalia at Celebration

Sealaska Heritage Institute bills the Toddler Regalia Review as the most adorable event at Celebration, the biennial festival of Lingít, Haida and Tsimshian culture. It delivers. For many of the young participants, it was their first time at Celebration due to pandemic cancellations. The event went virtual in 2020...
Mid June brings mixed weather to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska isn’t sizzling, but it is dry and warm and that continued the concern over fires burning in Southwest Alaska over the weekend. Haze from the wildfire smoke drifted into the Anchorage area as the winds were shifting over the weekend. A little of that haze remains.
Doug Massie for Alaska

Newly retired head of Alaska State Wildlife Troopers, Doug Massie, has filed for Alaska State Senate Seat O. Senate District O was recently redrawn, and now covers a significant portion of the Northern Mat-Su Borough, including Willow, Petersville, and Talkeetna. It extends to Parks Highway locales such as Denali, Cantwell, Healy and Clear. Among other communities, District O also holds Lake Louise and Valdez.
Even with $5 gas, people are still driving RVs to Alaska

One gallon of unleaded gas costs, on average, about $5 in the U.S. today. Those prices could be enough to give even the most zealous road-trippers pause. But vacationers hellbent on getting their dream Alaskan vacations say they aren’t going to let anything stop them — not this time.
The largest homeless shelter in Alaska will close this month. Many staying there aren’t sure where they’ll live next.

The state’s largest homeless shelter at the Sullivan Arena will close on June 30, as the city phases out of its pandemic-era shelter system. The arena has housed more than 300 people most nights, and stopped accepting new clients at the beginning of June. The city is boosting its capacity for case management with a goal of moving 10 people into housing each day during the month.
Smoke from Western Alaska wildfires blankets much of the state

Smoke from dozens of wildfires in Western Alaska began spreading across the state over the weekend, covering the skies with a reddish tinge and leading to unhealthy air in some regions. 45 active wildfires in Western Alaska had burned more than a quarter million acres as of Sunday, according to...
Dan Fagan: Dunleavy appoints Alice Rogoff’s daughter to Alaska Permanent Fund Board of Trustees

There’s no single individual alive today who has hurt the financial bottom line of Alaskans more than former Anchorage Daily News publisher and owner Alice Rogoff. The ignoring of the statutory formula Permanent Fund dividend calculation that is on the books has cost Alaska families’ tens of thousands of dollars over the past several years. The vision to raid the Permanent Fund Earnings account shrinking Alaskans yearly dividends was birthed in the heart of Alice Rogoff.
