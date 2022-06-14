ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros' Hector Neris: Serving three-game ban

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Neris will begin serving a three-game suspension starting with Tuesday's contest against the Rangers after the ban was...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Angels pitcher blames MLB for scary Justin Upton HBP

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Michael Lorenzen blamed Major League Baseball for a scary moment in Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. Mariners outfielder Justin Upton was hit in the head by a Lorenzen fastball in the fifth inning of Friday’s game. Upton left the contest, though he was cleared from concussion protocols following the game.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski sitting Saturday for Giants

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Yastrzemski is being replaced in center field by Austin Slater versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. In 214 plate appearances this season, Yastrzemski has a .270 batting average with an .834...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fantasypros.com

Michael Brantley is grand for Astros in big win Friday

Michael Brantley had a huge night Friday, going 2-for-5 with a grand slam, four RBI and two runs as the Astros crushed the White Sox, 13-3. Brantley took White Sox reliever Matt Foster deep for a game-breaking grand slam in the sixth inning. Houston scored 10 runs in the inning, with three home runs. The veteran outfielder has quietly had a solid season for Houston, hitting .302 with a .384 on-base percentage. Even though Friday was just Brantley's fifth home run of the year, his counting stats should only climb as the summer approaches.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Astros’ Onslaught Makes For Sloppy Start to White Sox Weekend

A 10-run sixth inning catapulted the Houston Astros to a 13-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday. The Astros had five homers in the game and three alone in the sixth inning. Michael Brantley’s grand slam highlighted Houston’s barrage. White Sox starter Lucas Giolito was abysmal...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: On bench against lefty

Yastrzemski isn't starting Saturday's game against the Pirates, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Left-hander Jose Quintana is starting for Pittsburgh on Saturday, so Yastrzemski will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last four games. Austin Slater is starting in center field and leading off.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Advances to live BP

Wendle (hamstring) will hit live batting practice Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. He started a running program earlier this week so it seems like Wendle could be nearing a rehab assignment. Once healthy, it will be interesting to see how the Marlins make room for Wendle, given that Jon Berti has fared well as his replacement.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Joins active roster

Diaz was recalled by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz joins the team with Jesus Aguilar landing on the COVID-19 injured list. Aguilar and Garrett Cooper had been splitting the first base and designated hitter spots, but Diaz may not be the preferred option at either position. In 169 career MLB plate appearances, he has a slash line of just .193/.231/.391.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Won't play Thursday

Marte, who is dealing with a bruised right forearm, won't start in Thursday's game against the Brewers but expects to rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener with the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Marte was fortunate to escape with some minor cosmetic damage to his forearm, which was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Bought out of arbitration years

Winker signed a contract with the Mariners on Thursday, agreeing to a two-year, $14.5 million pact, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Winker had been playing without an official contract for 2022 after he failed to come to terms with the Mariners in his second year of arbitration eligibility, but he's now on the books for the next two seasons before hitting free agency following the 2023 campaign. Though he's disappointed in his first season in Seattle with a .634 OPS across 264 plate appearances, the 28-year-old Winker is still viewed as a core player in the organization.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Tyler Wade: Notches steal in win

Wade went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Mariners. Wade notched a steal in the ninth inning. It's been a quiet month for the utility man, as he's 6-for-31 (.194) across 12 contests. He's also gone 2-for-4 in stolen base attempts in June. Overall, the speedy 27-year-old is batting .220/.267/.283 with a home run, seven steals, eight RBI and 16 runs scored through 140 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Dealing with bruised rib

Betts was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against Cleveland due to a right rib contusion, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. It's unclear when Betts suffered the injury, though it could potentially be related to his 2-for-30 slump over his last seven games. As long as his injury remains nothing worse than a bruise, it's likely he won't need a trip to the injured list, though it's still possible he sits for at least a couple more games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Reaches base three times

Rodgers went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored Wednesday against Cleveland. Rodgers drew a one-out walk in the third inning and ultimately came around to score on a wild pitch. He has reached base in eight of his last nine games, also recording a home run, five RBI and six runs scored in that span. Rodgers has steadily seen his numbers tick up throughout the campaign, and he now has a .716 OPS across 222 plate appearances.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Liover Peguero: Called up by Pirates

Peguero was called up by the Pirates on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Peguero will jump straight from Double-A Altoona to replace Tucupita Marcano, who landed on the COVID-19 injured list. The former seemingly got the call ahead of fellow shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz due primarily to his geographical proximity to Pittsburgh rather than his major-league readiness, as the Pirates needed a player on very short notice. Peguero has stolen 14 bases in 54 games for Altoona this season and could make a fantasy impact with his legs if he's given a handful of starts, though whether or not his bat is ready to make the jump is unclear. His .292/.315/.469 slash line is good for a 113 wRC+, but the two-level jump may be a tough ask.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Andrew Heaney: Confirmed as Sunday's starter

Heaney (shoulder) will start Sunday's game against the Guardians, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Heaney has been on the injured list since April 20 due to left shoulder discomfort, but he'll return to the mound Sunday after he didn't have any issues during Friday's side session. The southpaw was dominant over his first two starts of the season, posting a 16:3 K:BB and 0.68 WHIP in 10.1 scoreless innings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Sitting against southpaw

Pederson is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Pederson started in the last four games and went 3-for-10 with a homer, two runs, two RBI, two walks and four strikeouts. However, Luis Gonzalez will shift to left field while Darin Ruf starts in right against southpaw Jose Quintana.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

