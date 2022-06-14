ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Day-to-day with wrist issue

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Lopez (wrist) won't start Wednesday as originally hoped but he could rejoin the rotation this weekend in New York, Christina De...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Advances to live BP

Wendle (hamstring) will hit live batting practice Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. He started a running program earlier this week so it seems like Wendle could be nearing a rehab assignment. Once healthy, it will be interesting to see how the Marlins make room for Wendle, given that Jon Berti has fared well as his replacement.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Won't play Thursday

Marte, who is dealing with a bruised right forearm, won't start in Thursday's game against the Brewers but expects to rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener with the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Marte was fortunate to escape with some minor cosmetic damage to his forearm, which was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Headed to COVID IL

Aguilar is headed to the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Aguilar and Jesus Sanchez are dealing with "medical issues" that manager Don Mattingly "can't talk about", so the situation is pretty clear. Miami will announce roster replacements closer to first pitch Friday. Garrett Cooper will likely play first base in Aguilar's absence while other players rotate through the designated hitter spot.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (wrist/shoulder) isn't starting Friday against the Royals. Lowrie will be out of the lineup for a seventh consecutive game as he continues to deal with wrist and shoulder soreness. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Christian Bethancourt will serve as the designated hitter while Seth Brown starts at first base Friday.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
State
New York State
CBS Sports

Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Wasn't available Thursday

Manager Buck Showalter revealed after Thursday's win over the Brewers that Escobar was unavailable due to a "non-workplace event," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. While Showalter said that the reason for the third baseman's lack of availability was medical in nature, he couldn't elaborate much on the specifics of Escobar's absence, so it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's series opener against the Marlins. If the 33-year-old is forced to miss additional games, Jeff McNeil, Luis Guillorme and J.D. Davis would be candidates to start at third base.
MILWAUKEE, WI
97.3 The Fan

Padres lose 5-4 to Rockies

The Padres lost to the Rockies 5-4 on Saturday night, their ninth consecutive loss at Coors Field. Nick Martinez struggled, allowing 10 baserunners and 4 earned runs in 5 innings of work.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Tyler Wade: Notches steal in win

Wade went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Mariners. Wade notched a steal in the ninth inning. It's been a quiet month for the utility man, as he's 6-for-31 (.194) across 12 contests. He's also gone 2-for-4 in stolen base attempts in June. Overall, the speedy 27-year-old is batting .220/.267/.283 with a home run, seven steals, eight RBI and 16 runs scored through 140 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Mattingly
CBS Sports

Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Getting spot start Thursday

Schmidt will start Thursday's game against the Rays after Luis Severino was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. While Schmidt is well rested, having not pitched since June 10, he also hasn't thrown more than two innings since he covered 2.2 innings May 14. With this in mind, it will likely be a bullpen game for the Yankees, and Schmidt is unlikely to go deep enough to qualify for the win. He has a 3.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB in 19.1 innings through 11 appearances this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Angels' Reid Detmers: Digs early hole

Detmers (2-3) took the loss during Wednesday's 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 3.2 innings. Detmers fell behind early after surrendering a three-run Will Smith homer in the first and the Angels couldn't muster any offense with opposing starter Tyler Anderson taking a no-hitter into the ninth. Detmers has struggled since throwing a no-hitter of his own May 10, going 4.1 innings or fewer in four starts and taking the loss in the other as Los Angeles has lost all five games. The 22-year-old carries a 4.25 ERA and 1.08 WHIP into a start against Kansas City early next week.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Remains out of lineup

Kiermaier (Achilles) isn't starting Friday against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Kiermaier was removed from Wednesday's game against the Yankees due to left Achilles inflammation, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Randy Arozarena, Brett Phillips and Harold Ramirez are starting in the outfield from left to right.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Optioned to Triple-A

Hilliard was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Hilliard hit just .161 with two homers, 13 runs, 12 RBI and two stolen bases over 41 games to begin the season, and he recently lost out on playing time. The 28-year-old should have more consistent at-bats while attempting to right the ship in the minors, and he'll likely be one of the top candidates for a call-up if the Rockies need additional outfield depth.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Pirates' Liover Peguero: Called up by Pirates

Peguero was called up by the Pirates on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Peguero will jump straight from Double-A Altoona to replace Tucupita Marcano, who landed on the COVID-19 injured list. The former seemingly got the call ahead of fellow shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz due primarily to his geographical proximity to Pittsburgh rather than his major-league readiness, as the Pirates needed a player on very short notice. Peguero has stolen 14 bases in 54 games for Altoona this season and could make a fantasy impact with his legs if he's given a handful of starts, though whether or not his bat is ready to make the jump is unclear. His .292/.315/.469 slash line is good for a 113 wRC+, but the two-level jump may be a tough ask.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Experiencing soreness Thursday

France isn't starting Thursday against the Angels due to general soreness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Manager Scott Servais said Thursday that France is a little sore after making an awkward dive in the field Wednesday, so he'll get his first day off this season. However, Servais didn't sound too concerned about the 27-year-old's injury, so it's possible that he's available off the bench during Thursday's series opener against the Angels.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tony Santillan: Lands on 15-day IL

Santillan was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a back injury. Santillan has apparently been dealing with the issue over the last few days and will be sidelined for at least two weeks. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and he doesn't have a timetable to return. Art Warren and Alexis Diaz should see more work in the ninth inning while Santillan and Lucas Sims (back) are sidelined.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Headed to injured list Friday

Molina will be placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to persistent knee soreness, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Molina has apparently dealt with his sore knee over the first few months of the season, and he received multiple cortisone shots last weekend in an attempt to alleviate the issue. The 39-year-old attempted to continue playing through the issue over the last few days but will ultimately be sidelined for at least a week and a half. Molina doesn't yet have a timetable to return, but the Cardinals are expected to call up Ivan Herrera on Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Remains out of lineup

Rendon (wrist) isn't starting Thursday against the Mariners, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Rendon aggravated his right wrist injury during Tuesday's game against the Dodgers and will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench, but Matt Duffy will take over at the hot corner and bat sixth.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Moved to 60-day IL

Haniger (ankle) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday. Given that Haniger hasn't played since April 29 and wasn't expected to return until July, this doesn't change anything about his timeline. Haniger resumed hitting in the batting cage June 8 and remains limited to light baseball activities at this stage of his recovery from a Grade 2 high-ankle sprain.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: On bench Saturday

Rutschman isn't starting Saturday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Rutschman will get a breather Saturday after he went 5-for-11 with a homer, two doubles, four RBI, three runs and a walk over the last three games. Robinson Chirinos is starting behind the plate and batting seventh.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Exits Thursday's matchup

Bichette exited Thursday's game against the Orioles due to a right leg injury, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports. Bichette went 1-for-3 to begin Thursday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively in the top of the eighth inning. However, he underwent X-rays after the game that came back negative. The 24-year-old isn't expected to miss time, but the Blue Jays will see how he feels Friday before determining his status for the series opener against the Yankees.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy