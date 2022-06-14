ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills' Khalil Shakir: Back at practice

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Shakir (undisclosed) participated in minicamp Tuesday after being sidelined for OTAs,...

CBS Sports

Eagles' Jaquiski Tartt: Catches on with Philadelphia

The Eagles have signed Tartt to a one-year deal. Per Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Tartt figures to compete with Marcus Epps for a starting starting safety role alongside Anthony Harris. The 30-year-old is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he recorded 66 tackles in 14 games with the 49ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Ravens' Steven Means: Signs with Baltimore

The Ravens signed Means on Friday. Means participated in the Ravens' mandatory minicamp on a tryout basis and impressed enough to earn a roster spot. The 31-year-old started 14 games for the Falcons last season with 43 tackles and two QB hits.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Ranking NFL's top 10 RBs for 2022: Christian McCaffrey plummets with injury concerns, Jonathan Taylor soars

Rumor has it NFL running backs don't matter, but I suppose that logic depends upon which ones you're talking about, because they're not all created equal. For when it comes to assessing the best in the NFL at the position, you're hard-pressed to keep that argument going, knowing full well not everyone can do what they do, when/if given the chance. It's the reason the Dallas Cowboys awarded Ezekiel Elliott a historic contract not so long ago, and why you then saw Christian McCaffrey financially blow the roof off -- with Derrick Henry likely resetting the market in the near future.
CBS Sports

Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Back on field during OTAs

Davis-Gaither (foot) was fully cleared to practice ahead of OTAs, Paul Dehner of The Athletic reports. Davis-Gaither had a strong start to the 2021 season but required foot surgery after sustaining an injury in Week 9. Now that he's back to full health, the 24-year-old should have a chance to carve out playing time alongside Logan Wilson (undisclosed) in the Bengals' defense. Prior to his injury in 2022, Davis-Gaither tallied 28 tackles (21 solo), three pass defenses and a forced fumble over nine games.
CBS Sports

Ravens' Gus Edwards: Could be ready for camp?

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Edwards (knee) and fellow running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) both have "a chance" to be ready for the start of training camp, Sarah Ellison of the Ravens' official site reports. Harbaugh said both backs are on track with rehabbing ACL tears, making him "hopeful" they'll...
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Ben Niemann: Inks deal with Chiefs

Niemann signed a contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. Niemann tried out for Arizona during minicamp this past week as the team looks to add additional depth on defense and special teams. The 2018 undrafted free agent recorded 57 tackles, one pass defended and one interception over 17 games with five starts in Kansas City last season. Niemann also played at least 245 special-teams snaps during each of his first four seasons with the Chiefs and should serve as a solid depth linebacker alongside Nick Vigil and Tanner Vallejo.
