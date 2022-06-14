Excessive Heat Watch issued for Calhoun, Roane, Wirt, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 18:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Wetzel The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Greene County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northwestern Monongalia County in northern West Virginia Northeastern Wetzel County in northern West Virginia Marshall County in northern West Virginia Northwestern Marion County in northern West Virginia * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 611 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cameron, or 12 miles southeast of Moundsville, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Mannington, Cameron, Fairview, Hundred, Cassville, Rogersville, Grant Town, Farmington, Aleppo, Blacksville, Spraggs, and Mount Morris. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MARION COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO