Excessive Heat Warning issued for Calhoun, Roane, Wirt, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Tuscarawas The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Harrison County in east central Ohio South central Jefferson County in east central Ohio Northeastern Guernsey County in east central Ohio Belmont County in east central Ohio Southeastern Tuscarawas County in east central Ohio * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 514 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Freeport, moving southeast at 25 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM! HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Martins Ferry, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Barnesville, Cadiz, Freeport, Bridgeport, Bethesda, Antrim, Flushing, Adena, and Brookside. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BELMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO