Heat Advisory issued for Calhoun, Roane, Wirt, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Guernsey The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Guernsey County in east central Ohio * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles west of Freeport, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Guernsey County, including the following locations Antrim, Birmingham and Fairview. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO