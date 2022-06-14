Heat Advisory issued for Barbour, Harrison, Lewis, Taylor, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Brooke; Ohio A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL HARRISON...SOUTHERN JEFFERSON...NORTHEASTERN BELMONT...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHWESTERN GREENE...OHIO AND BROOKE COUNTIES At 508 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tiltonsville, or near Wellsburg, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Wheeling, Weirton, Steubenville, Martins Ferry, Warwood, Wellsburg, West Liberty, Triadelphia, Avella, Clearview, Valley Grove, and Wintersville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

